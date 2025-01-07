Kathrin Kidger’s born into threads

Fashion, for Kidger, was never just an interest, it’s been a natural fit from the get-go.

It’s almost as if destiny had carved out her career well before Durban-based designer Kathrin Kidger could hold a pen.

She was born from generations of needle and thread. Her great-grandmother was a British milliner, her grandmother worked in London’s fashion houses, and her mother was a dedicated seamstress.

And it’s been a ride.

The designer has been a standard feature at the Durban July since her first appearance in 2004.

Thereafter, the only way was up. Accolades, multiple awards and legions of clients have established Kidger not just as a local Durban designer, but a creator of national influence.

Everyone from the who’s who on shape-shifting A-lists through to the belles of matric balls has donned her garments.

Now, Twenty years into her career, Kidger said that she still focuses on creating fashion that combines timeless design with ease of wear.

It’s her signature. It’s the warmth of her personality and absolute energy with which Kidger talks about fashion.

She is in love with what she does, and it shows in every moment of an engagement.

She’s also a stickler for detail when she’s at work.

“I love disappearing into pattern work.”

She is obsessed with precision and attention to detail, she shared.

While famous types are always cool to kit out, Kidger prefers to focus on her private clients.

“People often ask me who I’ve dressed that’s famous, but the moments I’m most proud of are with my private clients, the mothers, the daughters, the brides,” she said.

“Her designs are personalised, and the cloth is cut to reflect the people wearing them.

“Over the years, she has created pieces for significant milestones like matric dances, weddings, and other special occasions and because her career has stretched out for some time, she has now seen second and third generations in families return to her studio.

“It’s special to see that generational connection,” she said.

Kidger’s Summer 204/5 collection marks a return to what she describes as the essence of her work, as she called it “easy glamour, elegance, effortlessness.”

Many of the pieces feature a flowing, floor-length feel in deep colours like magenta and emerald green, accented with prints.

The fabric moves effortlessly, while a contrasting belt works to define the waist. The sleeves are light and voluminous, they add subtle drama without overpowering the overall simplicity of the silhouette.

Bright and shaded emotions in garments

There are bright and shaded emotions. Kidger also introduced a brighter palette with fuchsia, tangerine, and soft yellows.

A robe-style gown is cinched with a yellow belt, giving structure to the relaxed resort-wear feel. It’s as great poolside as it is at a sunset cocktail party.

More earthy but not muted, Kidger also wove earthy tones into the collection. There are mustard yellows with violet undertones blended with floral prints. Wide sleeves are the hallmark of the season and balance flowy movements without restriction.

For Kidger, this collection is also about reconnecting with her roots. Durban’s tropical setting has always influenced her use of colour and print, and her commitment to producing locally remains firm.

“We’re getting back to what matters—connecting with people and creating pieces that stand the test of time,” she said.

Kidger’s approach to design is to balance comfort, practicality, and design, which she said is clear throughout this season’s collection and her body of work.

“Easy glamour is what sets my work apart,” she said. “It’s about creating pieces that women can wear effortlessly but still feel special in.”

Wearable couture is also not Kidger’s only bag. She launched a sustainable line of clothing, too, which she showcases on her website.

The Love Club combines creativity with eco-conscious design. By salvaging factory overruns, second-hand garments, and unique materials, Kidger transforms discarded fabrics into wearable pieces.

“It’s about reducing waste and creating something new,” she said. Sustainability, for Kidger, is about making thoughtful choices without compromising on style.

