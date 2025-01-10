Filter Addiction: How the pursuit of perfection leads to risky plastic surgery

The dangers of chasing influencers’ urealistic vision of beauty perfection.

Woman wants to keep her plastic surgery in secret

In an era dominated by social media, where filters, Facetune, and carefully curated images reign supreme, a disturbing trend has emerged of young women pursuing invasive surgical facelifts to achieve a fleeting and often unattainable vision of beauty.

This phenomenon, driven by the influence of celebrities and social media influencers, raises questions about self-worth and beauty ideals and serious concerns about long-term consequences – physical, emotional, and societal.

How far is too much?

Dr Maureen Allem from Skin Renewal Clinics spoke to The Citizen about the importance of self-image,not overdoing plastic surgery, and keeping facial tweaks natural and gradual.

Dr Maureen Allem MBBCh. Bsc. Med. (Wits) , Image supplied

The illusion of perfection

Celebrities and influencers project polished, idealised, and – crucially – often unattainable images.

Through carefully staged photos, heavy editing, and even surgical enhancements, they set a beauty standard that is both unrealistic and relentless.

Immersed in a digital world where the line between fantasy and reality blurs, young followers often internalise these standards as benchmarks for their appearance.

The consequences are devastating

Normalisation of surgery as a quick-fix:

Image : Istock

Body dissatisfaction:

Comparing one’s unfiltered self to an influencer’s manipulated image fosters discontent and a distorted self-image.

Mental health struggles:

Anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem thrive when individuals feel they will never “measure up.”

Subtle enhancements:

Young women are increasingly turning to invasive procedures to “correct” perceived imperfections, with little awareness of the risks or realities involved.

The long-term ramifications of surgical face-lifts

While cosmetic procedures may offer instant gratification, face-lifts, designed to lift and tighten sagging tissue – are invasive surgeries with lifelong consequences.

For young women, whose skin elasticity and collagen are still robust, these procedures are not only unnecessary but can accelerate aging in ways they might not anticipate:

1. Premature ageing:

Facelifts at a young age can alter the skin and facial structure.

Over time, as natural ageing continues, results may look unnatural, requiring additional surgeries to “correct” earlier work.

2. Scar tissue and damage:

Repeated invasive procedures can lead to scar tissue build-up, impairing the skin’s integrity and creating long-term irregularities

3. Loss of facial identity:

Over-correcting facial features often strips away individuality, leaving a person looking “done” or unrecognisable.

4. Emotional toll:

Image Istock

The pressure to maintain surgically-enhanced results can foster insecurity and dependence on additional procedures, creating a cycle that is hard to escape.

The influence of the influencer’s social media influencers, often showcasing their cosmetic transformations as aspirational milestones, plays a key role in normalising face-lifts among impressionable audiences.

But this curated glamour masks important truths.

Minimisation of risks:

Image,Istock

Influencers rarely share the pain, recovery time, complications, or emotional struggles they endure.

Unrealistic standards:

Followers may chase an influencer’s final “after” photo without realising it is the result of multiple procedures, advanced filters, and professional lighting – not a single surgery.



The business of influence:

Many influencers benefit financially from promoting cosmetic treatments, prioritising sponsorships over transparency.

This glamourised narrative of surgical solutions sends a dangerous message; that beauty is a destination, achieved through costly, high-risk shortcuts rather than natural care and acceptance.

The rise of natural beauty:

A hopeful counter-movement Amid this worrying trend, a growing shift towards authenticity and natural beauty is taking root.

More influencers and role models are embracing minimalism, promoting subtle enhancements, and encouraging self-acceptance.

This movement is significant

Image: Istock

Celebrating individuality:

Instead of striving for a homogenized ideal, young women are learning to appreciate their unique features.

Non-invasive treatments that promote skin health – such as microneedling, lasers, and medical-grade skin care, are gaining favor.

These methods focus on enhancing the skin’s integrity rather than altering its structure. Than altering its structure.

Healthy longevity:

Image, Istock

By focusing on collagen stimulation, lifestyle changes, and preventive care, women can age gracefully while maintaining their natural beauty.

The message is clear:

A natural, well-maintained face that reflects you will always be more timeless than an over-sculpted, surgically altered appearance that conforms to temporary trends.

Shifting the narrative

It’s time to redefine beauty as a celebration of individuality, health, and authenticity – not as a relentless pursuit of an artificial ideal.

Young women must be empowered to prioritise skin health, prevention, and subtle, natural improvements that honour their features, not erase them.

Social media influencers and celebrities have a responsibility to be transparent and honest about their choices and the realities of invasive procedures.

Followers deserve to know the risks and long-term effects – not just the filtered, picture-perfect outcomes.

The bottom line

Plastic surgery, image Istock

Facelifts and other invasive procedures may promise “perfection,” but they come at a steep cost.

Chasing unrealistic standards, especially at a young age, can lead to irreversible physical consequences and emotional distress.

Instead, let’s celebrate a more sustainable approach,one that nurtures self-confidence, embraces individuality, and fosters a healthier relationship with beauty.

True beauty lies not in the pursuit of perfection but in the confidence to embrace what makes you, you.

The future of beauty is authenticity, let’s choose it

