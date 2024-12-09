Mzansi’s People: John and Manuela Cooper on the magic of Mascots SA

The couple craft a wide variety of mascots that instantly link famed brands to the cultural subconscious of the nation.

John and Manuela Cooper and a mascot made for a client. Picture: The Citizen

It’s magical, it evokes childhood memories like the Oros man, the Care Bears and a host of more modern characters such as online legend Grimace and ninjas.

Walking through Mascots SA’s workshop in Cape Town feels like stepping behind the curtain of a magic show.

On one workbench, a fuzzy lion’s head is coming to life. Nearby, a fabricator is shaping a foam frame with delicate precision, a hat is fitted on a mascot and racks of brightly coloured materials line the walls ready to transform into anything from a dancing scarecrow to a corporate mascot.

Making mascot magic

This is where creativity meets craftsmanship, and where John and Manuela Cooper have spent 18 years turning imagination into reality.

Where mascots come from isn’t something we think about. But they’re everywhere. Last month kids chased Grimace around Johannesburg as the character appeared randomly at McDonald’s outlets.

Parents drove all over the city to get a selfie with the online hero.

But the pair never set out to make this kind of magic. It all began with a fancy dress hire business they ran in Cape Town.

At one stage the business was thriving with several stores, but it had an unhappy ending.

“It was getting harder to keep the business profitable with all the cheap imports flooding the market,” Manuela said.

“Then, one day in 2008 the department of health approached us to make a mascot for World Aids Day. We thought, why not?”

Family ties

One order spawned another, and word of mouth spread like wildfire. It was kismet in action because both Coppers’ backgrounds also led them to this gig.

Growing up in the UK, John’s family ran a magic and costume shop where he learned the art of making larger-than-life characters. His uncle was Tommy Cooper, the legendary British comedian.

“Tommy was a one-of-a-kind entertainer,” John said. “He could make an audience laugh with just a look or a gesture. In a way, mascots are performers too, just in a different form.”

Manuela’s great-grandfather is Vladimir Tretchikov, the Russian South African artist whose legacy still inspires her.

“That artistic spirit has always been a part of me,” she said, “preparing me for what we do today.”

Mascots that link to memories

The banter and creative energy is tangible. They love what they do and there’s never a bored moment.

“Mascots have a unique way of connecting with people,” John said. “They attract crowds, create memories, and make brands instantly recognisable.”

Every character is hand-made. The couple hire artists, not artisans and learning is on the job. After almost two decades they now employ 34 people. The Coopers’ workshop produces between 30 and 50 mascots a month for clients.

“Our client list includes everyone from the Springboks and the Sharks to McDonald’s,” John said. “We’ve even exported characters to Europe and the Middle East.” T

hey have also branched out to animatronics and John is planning a Christmas scene for next year in which elves and reindeer move about. “I want to make it all come alive,” he said.

