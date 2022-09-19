Norma Mngoma launches new men’s suit range

Brian Sokutu

Businesswoman Norma Mngoma has taken the clothing industry by storm, having teamed up with entrepreneur Mohale Motaung of Glam Troupe, to launch Suitably Norma – specialising in a new range of men’s suits.

Having made a name for herself in crafting good quality, elegant and classy women’s garments, Mngoma said she was “very excited” about the new partnership with Mohale.

“Now that the brand has entered the men’s market, the company has received enormous amounts of consultation requests.

“We went with a lot of pastel colours for the launch shoot – at the same time showcasing some of our black tie options,” said Mngoma.

In showcasing the new project, Suitably Norma launched the spring men’s range with a high profile photoshoot through the social media platform Instagram. The photoshoot included Mohale, Mngoma, businessman Zareef Minty and model Ferreira Lalon Munoko.

“We are extremely excited to partner up with Suitably Norma, both brands are well-aligned to innovation, elegance and most importantly positive impact,” said Mohale.

Suitably Norma will sponsor a number of suits for the Glam Troupe end-of-the-year matric farewells, to assist pupils from Gauteng’s disadvantaged communities.

“This is a great initiative by Glam Troupe and when I heard about it, I wanted to partner with them immediately,” Mngoma said.

“The Suitably Norma brand is all about high quality and excellence, but we are built on a humanitarian ethos.

“We are so excited to see all of those kids wearing Suitably Norma at matric farewell functions.”

She added: “The men’s range is for the winners, dreamers and doers.

“Guys who are the movers and shakers – big names and future stars.”

Businessman and two-time GQ Best Dressed Award winner Zareef Minty said: “The quality of suits is incredible.

“We all looked amazing and I know that I will be using Suitably Norma suits for years to come.”

With the launch having set social media ablaze, the new brand is set to make an industry impact.

NOW READ: IN PICS: London Fashion Week in full swing