PA want to block Chidimma Adetshina from participating in Miss SA final

Just hours before a new Miss South Africa will be crowned, finalist Chidimma Adetshina will be at the centre of a court battle to prevent her from participating.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has instituted urgent legal action to interdict Adetshina from participating in the pageant .

Court action

PA deputy president Kenny Kunene said they are hoping for an outcome before the pageant on Saturday.

“We intend to have the matter heard on 10 August 2024 at 10am. We are waiting until 4pm to confirm with Senior Judge the allocation of the matter.”

ALSO READ: Home Affairs finds evidence of fraud by Chidimma Adetshina’s mother

There’s been massive controversy over Adetshina’s participation in the popular pageant in light of her having a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother, despite having reportedly been born and raised in South Africa.

On Wednesday, the Department of Home Affairs said it found prima facie indications of fraud committed by Adetshina’s mother after it launched an investigation into her citizenship.