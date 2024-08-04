Who will take the crown? Meet the Miss SA 2024 top 10 finalists [PICS]

Miss SA 2024 will be crowned at Sun International’s SunBet Arena in Pretoria next Saturday, 10 August.

Following Saturday’s eliminations on Crown Chasers, only 10 beauty queens remain to compete for the coveted Miss SA 2024 title.

This weekend’s final episode of Crown Chasers saw the elimination of Kirsten Khan, who was in the bottom with Kebalepile Ramafoko.

Saved from elimination and continuing her journey in the competition, Ramafoko said she learnt a lot throughout the journey.

“I have learnt three invaluable lessons that reflect the character I strive to embody and hope to impart to young girls facing their own challenges. Firstly, perseverance is key. If you have a dream and are passionate about something, life will throw obstacles and challenges your way to test your faith, belief, and commitment to the process.

“Secondly, resilience is essential. Challenges are a part of life, but it’s how we respond to them that defines us. It is what will carry you through tough times and help you achieve your goals. Lastly, authenticity matters. When you are genuine and dedicated, your commitment shines through, and you can inspire others to do the same.”

Meet the Miss SA top 10 finalists

Kebalepile Ramafoko (25)

She has a BA in Psychology and Languages and is currently pursuing her Honours Degree. She is from Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

Mia le Roux (28)

Marketing manager and model, originally from Sasolburg and raised in Oudtshoorn, Western Cape.

Taahira Katz (25)

International model from Nancefield, Soweto, Gauteng. She holds a degree in Social Science.

Chidimma Adetshina (23)

Model and netball player from Pimville, Soweto, Gauteng.

Lebohang Khoza (27)

A performing arts educator, actor, and choreographer from Maritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

Onalenna Constantin (26)

Model, law student, entrepreneur, and content creator from Potchefstroom, North West.

Layla Zoubair (29)

Outgoing model from Kempton Park, Gauteng.

Ontshiametse Tlhopane (23)

An aspiring model with a qualification in criminology from Protea Glen, Soweto, Gauteng.

Palesa Lombard (25)

Final-year medical student from Waverley, Johannesburg, Gauteng, with a keen interest in neurological pathologies.

Nompumelelo Maduna (28)

Marketer and aspiring saxophonist pursuing a master’s degree, from Rockville, Soweto, Gauteng.

