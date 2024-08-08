‘Now you can’t get me any more’: Bonang Matheba finds love after half a decade

Bonang says she was single because she wasn't happy and could not jump into a relationship.

South African media personality Bonang Matheba, also known as “Queen B,” has opened up about her newfound happiness and love life.

In a recent episode of her reality TV show, “B’dazzled by Bonang,” Matheba raved about her relationship with entrepreneur and executive producer David Phume of Cake Media.

“I was single for six years before. Now you can’t get me anymore. It’s going well. I’m very happy. We found our rhythm,” Matheba said.

“I was adamant in knowing what I wanted, the guy I wanted. I was also so busy with my career, I was busy with BNG litigation, and I moved to New York City. So even as a human being, I think I wasn’t in a place that could accept… I wasn’t happy, so there was no way I was going to be happy in a relationship.”

New chapters all round

Matheba is thriving in both her personal and professional life. Her production company, Bonang Matheba Entertainment, is working alongside Cake Media, her partner’s company, to create inspiring content.

“After so many years in the industry, I’m excited to share a side of me not often seen — the business behind my various brands and how they are working to better society,” Matheba said.

In a recent interview with Newzroom Afrika, Matheba shared her journey with her reality show “B’dazzled by Bonang” and how she overcame obstacles and criticism from others, including legend Mankale and Bar Leader TV.

She emphasised the importance of learning from experiences and creating better content.

“I am now at a place where I’m working with a company that is a little bit more, receptive of me, that is a little bit more respective of the things that I want, my creative, my IP. And sort of like my vision and because of that experience, I have been able to be in a better place to work with better people and create, um, you know, even better productions,” said Matheba.

Miss SA controversy

Matheba, who is also hosting the Miss SA pageant, chose not to comment on the controversy surrounding Chidimma’s participation. She said she believed that the beauty pageant had done its due diligence.

“I would not want to go too deep into the controversy. But I would like to say that the Miss South Africa pageant has spoken. Chidimma has what it takes to stand there and be in the top 15.

“I think we need to wait until Saturday to see what happens, but she is a qualified finalist. Beyond that, I cannot make any more comments. But I think the Miss South Africa pageant wouldn’t have somebody within the top 16 that is not qualified,” Matheba added.

