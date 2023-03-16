Rihanna wins the Oscars fashion parade with the most-searched look

ETX Daily Up

The world’s biggest movie stars were out in force on the Oscars red carpet, but it was Rihanna who attracted the most public interest. The Barbadian singer’s dress was a hit at the Sunday night event, rising to the rank of the most-searched look during and after the show.

She may have missed out on the Oscar for best original song, for “Lift Me Up” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” movie, but Rihanna can boast of having led the leaderboard with her outfit.

The singer showed off her baby bump in a particularly audacious sheer dress adorned with leather bands — apparently inspired by bondage — designed by Alaïa.

A choice that clearly went down a storm during this movie-world event. Her dress even tops the list of most searched outfits on Google, whose report on the ceremony was covered by the fashion news website Women’s Wear Daily (WWD).

While the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had strongly encouraged guests at this year’s Oscars to opt for sustainable outfits, only a few celebrities seem to have respected this green dress code. At the awards ceremony, celebrities played with contrasts by choosing outfits that combined tradition and modernity, and had a particular penchant for embracing bridal gown trends.

ALSO READ: Oscars ratings increase a welcome shot for live award shows

Barbadian singer/actress Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

As such, it was not a green wave but a white wave — worthy of the most magnificent wedding ceremonies — that washed over the red carpet (which was in fact beige). And it turns out that, with a few exceptions, this is not what pleased viewers the most… who largely preferred the bolder, more daring choices made by some celebrities.

American actress and singer Ariana DeBose comes in second place in this top 10 of most-searched looks. The 30-year-old walked the red carpet in a long Atelier Versace dress, with an open back, a plunging neckline, and a long slit in the skirt — a key trend of the event — all embellished with embroidered patterns inspired by the Art Deco movement.

Next comes the actress Mindy Kaling, who stunned in a white Vera Wang dress with transparent paneling in the bodice. Note that the star made the bold choice of switching this white version for the same number in black partway through the ceremony.

The rest of the ranking features Jessica Chastain and her glittery Gucci gown, Lady Gaga and her chic black Versace dress, Deepika Padukone and her black silk velvet dress, matched with long gloves, designed by Louis Vuitton, and Cate Blanchett whose blue draped top was from the archives of the French fashion house Louis Vuitton.

US actor Dwayne Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

Note that Samuel L. Jackson and Dwayne Johnson garnered particular interest in the menswear department.

READ NEXT: And the Oscars go to … minorities