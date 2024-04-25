PICS: Rugby icon Siya Kolisi looks dashing in vellies for new fashion line collab

The rugby player has collaborated with lifestyle brand Freedom of Movement, posing in various of their clothing items from the FOM x Kolisi AW24 Collection.

When Rugby World Cup winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is not on the rugby field, introducing his kids to champion tennis players, brushing his daughter’s hair and playing card games with his family in their pj’s on a weekend morning, he models for lifestyle brand Freedom of Movement (FOM).

The lifestyle brand officially announced their latest collaboration with Siya on Tuesday.

“Freedom of Movement (FOM) is proud to announce its latest collaboration with South African rugby icon Siya Kolisi – the FOM x Kolisi AW24 Collection. With vellies, a classic Tee, chinos and a shearling denim jacket in the range, this collaboration underscores the brand’s deeper purpose: fashion as a vehicle for social change,” the brand said in a statement.

Rugby icon Siya Kolisi modelling items from the Kolisi AW24 Collection. Pictures: Supplied

The loose forward says the collaboration is more than fashion; it’s a movement.

“At the heart of every game and in every stitch of clothing, lies the power to change the world. With every piece sold, we’re not just wearing our pride on our sleeves, we’re weaving hope into the fabric of communities across South Africa. This range represents our shared commitment to lifting up those in need, proving that together, we can tackle any challenge and transform lives. I believe that providing the youth with support and infrastructure to chase their dreams can ignite hope to pursue their dreams,” Siya says.

FOM x Kolisi collaboration

The lifestyle brand’s partnership with Siya first launched in 2018 with proceeds from each item in the range having gone to community upliftment projects.

In 2019, Siya collaborated with FOM to create the Field Green Vellie, a unique interpretation of the iconic South African ‘vellie’ shoe. This partnership, the lifestyle brand says, was rooted in passions for South Africa, local upliftment, authentic design and the celebration of local artisans and communities. Proceeds from each pair of the vellies sold went to the grassing and levelling of the Mbekweni Youth Centre’s rugby field in Paarl.

Léan Boezaart, CEO of FOM says in their collaboration with Siya, they see an opportunity to weave a stronger sense of community.

Rugby icon Siya Kolisi modelling items from the Kolisi AW24 Collection. Pictures: Supplied

“Our core belief is that success is only meaningful when it uplifts others along the way, and we hope that we can inspire South Africans from diverse backgrounds to collaborate in fostering change, and helping our country.”

Boezaart says while they understand the power of sport to bring a nation together, they also recognise the significant role businesses of all sizes play in community upliftment and in paving pathways for the next generation, whether they shine on the rugby field or in the entrepreneurial world.

“Our ambition with this initiative is to spark a wave of inspiration across South Africa, encouraging others to contribute positively and collaboratively towards transforming our nation.”

The Kolisi Foundation

FOM also recently donated R750 000 towards the latest Kolisi Foundation initiative with the aim to maintain meaningful and enduring impact in schools.

The Kolisi Foundation was established in April 2020 by Siya and Rachel Kolisi to change the story of inequality in South Africa, responding with compassion and courage to the challenges faced by our nation.

