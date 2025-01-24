Thula Sindi ready to dazzle on the fashion runway at the 2025 Cape Town Met

The highly anticipated event will be held at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth in Cape Town on Saturday.

Another thrilling blend of high-stakes horse racing and cutting-edge fashion is set to take place this weekend as the Cape Town Met returns for this year’s edition.

The highly anticipated World Sports Betting event will be held at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth in Cape Town on Saturday, 25 January.

Themed ‘Couture Unleashed’ this year, twelve exceptional designers, including celebrated fashion visionary Thula Sindi, will showcase their creativity during the event.

In an exclusive interview with The Citizen, Sindi expressed his excitement about the glamour of horse racing and the opportunity to inspire through fashion.

“I love the fact that it’s really a reason to dress up, show up, and mingle. In recent years, especially after Covid, people really just want to celebrate and be exuberant, so it’s nice for us, as designers, to be able to create pieces without having to think of things like budget and all that,” he said.

Sindi shared that his collection this year takes inspiration from luxurious textures and fabrics, featuring trousers and shorts in brocade, chiffon, and intricate beadwork.

“I look at beautiful textures and fabrics and think about the most luxurious way to create beauty. With my collection, there’s a lot of trousers, which people haven’t seen from me for quite a while.

“So, most of the collection is focused on trousers, but in beautiful fabrics — brocade, chiffon, beaded — just really about unleashing creativity but also applying it to something as practical as trousers, pants, and shorts.”

Cape Town MET’s contribution to SA’s fashion industry

The Cape Town Met fashion show will unfold in various locations across the venue, ensuring all ticket holders have the chance to experience the spectacle.

The works of designers such as Maze Collective, Sipho Mbuto, and Masango by Siphesihle will also grace the runway.

Sindi emphasised the importance of platforms like the Met for South African design culture.

“These events are vital — more inclusive than traditional fashion weeks. They allow the public to interact with our creations in a relaxed, glamorous setting.

“People get to see the creations we make. The environment is not high-pressure, and they’re exposed to what we do in real life. It’s really exciting. For young designers, it’s an invaluable space to build confidence and connect with audiences.”

The star-studded event will be headlined by Grammy award-winning artist, Zakes Bantwini, with performances by DJ Zinhle, Neon Dreams, and GoodLuck.

Donovan Everitt, Chief Operating Officer of Cape Racing, said the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met is a highlight of the Cape Racing Summer Festival.

“This event is special because it offers a unique combination of world-class racing, high fashion, and vibrant entertainment, creating an experience like no other.

“The World Sports Betting Cape Town Met stands out as one of the premier events on the racing calendar, and we are excited to invite both seasoned and new racegoers to our iconic venue, Hollywoodbets Kenilworth, where unforgettable moments are made each year,” he said in a press statement.

