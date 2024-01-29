PICS: Did Cape Town MET ‘best-dressed’ male and female deserve the win?

Meet the winners...

Keoagile Pheleu and Steven were announced as the best-dressed female and male at this year’s edition of the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met.

The prestigious event was hosted at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on Saturday, 27 January.

Guests put their best fashion foot forward, bringing colour to the party with pink and yellow dominating.

Fashion looks. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town Met 2024 guest. Picture: Supplied

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mzansi’s Lebo Malope struts for Louis Vuitton, as Pharrell brings Western cowboys to Paris

Cape Town Met ‘best-dressed’ male and female winners

Announced best-dressed male, was Steven, who came all the way from Boston, Massachusetts, United States.

Steven wore green pants and shoes paired with a multi-colored stripe shirt.

He told The Citizen: “I came out here with the theme being Cape Town opulence. And with that I thought the greenest thing on earth would be Cape Town, South Africa.

“So I honoured what the mandate was. I feel amazing and I’m so happy that I won.”

Best dressed male, Steven, receiving his price. Picture: Supplied

The best-dressed female winner Keoagile said this was her first time at the Cape Town Met, but winning the best-dressed female did not come as a surprise to her, as she always put her best foot forward.

“I’m literally excited that I won today. The inspiration behind my look was horse racing. So we went with that.

“We looked at the horse racing, and we literally just created something out of the ordinary. And followed the theme,” said Keoagile before thanking her designer, Oratile Koka.

They each received a R5000 cash prize, a R20,000 voucher from Gavin Rajah to create the outfit of their dreams, and a pampering hamper from Bioderma South Africa and Milkshake Hair.

Mzansi celebs at the Cape Town MET

The theme this year was Cape Splendour, a fusion of glamour, grace, and glory that pays tribute to the horse racing history of Cape Town.

A few celebrities that we spotted tried their best to adhere to the theme. Award-winning investigative journalist Devi Sankaree stunned in a floral dress.

Actors Siv Ngezi and Anton Jeftha opted for soft pink looks while Loyiso and Jennifer Bala also put their best foot forward, with Loyiso dressed in a grey suit paired with a white shirt, and Jennifer stunning in a pink dress.

Award-winning investigative journalist Devi Sankaree. Picture: Supplied

The event also featured the work of eight designers, who showcased their work between the various races.

Craig Port, Kim Govaars, and Kayla Markovits from the Maze collection are some of the designers that showcased, including Mpumelelo Dlamini, Sophie Mbuto, and Stephen van Eeden, just to mention a few.

Fashion designer Gavin Rajah said the Cape Town MET is one of the country’s most iconic fashion calendar moments.

“The MET has led the pack in terms of what fashion is. It has always been about refined craftsmanship. It also has a historical precedent for supporting fashion in the country and is an event that has developed fashion and young fashion designers,” he added.

NOW READ: ‘We need content’ – Reactions to first housemate’s eviction from BBMzansi mansion