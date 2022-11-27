WATCH: Golden fashion moments at the Betway Summer Cup

Citizen Reporter

Fashionistas, socialites, horse lovers and celebs flocked to Turffontein Racecourse on Saturday in their finest threads to enjoy a day of horse racing and entertainment with friends at Gauteng’s most prestigious horse racing event.

Having taken place without an audience and fashion element for the last two years, attendees grabbed the opportunity to sparkle and shine at the 2022 Betway Summer Cup with both hands.

The race day theme this year was ‘The Golden Summer’ — an ode to the City of Gold.

ALSO SEE: Meet Zamaswazi Nkosi, the designer behind Somizi’s Idols SA outfits

Here are some of our favourite fashion looks at the Betway Summer Cup:

Many of the people who showed up in their finest attire adhered to the concept of Gold while wearing less high fashion and more retail.

Promise Mgonmezulu Ngcobo, the co-founder of the fashion label Excelsior Lusso, dressed over six attendees for the event.

Founder of Excelsior Lusso: Promise Ngcobo at Turffontein race course in Johannesburg, 26 November 2022, during the 2022 Betway Summer Cup, Turffontein, which has hosted the Taste of Summer Cup. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A South African brand known for dressing stylish women who are described as independent thinkers who seek to stand out from the crowd while staying true to the traditional.

Mainly focusing on traditional A-line fashion cuts with the use of clean tailoring with textured local fabric.

Jessica Motaung of Kaiser Chiefs, a racehorse owner, and the band’s marketing director stood out in a flowing black dress and a caftan that was embroidered with gold leaves. She adhered to the

theme while still making it her own.

Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung at Turffontein race course in Johannesburg, 26 November 2022, during the 2022 Betway Summer Cup, Turffontein, which has hosted the Taste of Summer Cup. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Motaung has entered her studs in a few 4 Racing competitions and is developing as a racehorse owner in the sport.

Carte Blanche presenter Claire Mawisa dressed in a flowy gold and white dress with a lower heel for comfort.

Business executive, Claire Mawisa at Turffontein race course in Johannesburg, 26 November 2022, during the 2022 Betway Summer Cup, Turffontein, which has hosted the Taste of Summer Cup. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Men’s fashion, where many seem to have carved out a unique niche by veering away from the norm this year was a true standout.

The best dressed male goes to Occupation, Health, and Safety administrator Mpho Maswue, who shared with The Citizen that he purchased his golf embossed linen shirt and black slacks online from a store called Mantsha on Facebook.

Mpho Masweu at Turtfontein race course in Johannesburg, 26 November 2022, during the 2022 Betway Summer Cup, Turffontein, which has hosted the Taste of Summer Cup. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The best dressed female was CEO of Vuma Reputation Management, Palesa Madumo wearing Ephymol feathers with and dress by Cynthia Foss all from Africa rise and crown hair by Beauty Whispers Salon.

CEO of Vuma Reputation Management, Palesa Madumo wearing Ephymol feathers with and dress by Cynthia Foss all from Africa rise and crown hair by Beauty Whispers Salon, Pictured at Turtfontein race course in Johannesburg, 26 November 2022, during the 2022 Betway Summer Cup, Turffontein, which have hosted the Taste of Summer Cup. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

City of Johannesburg Mayor, Mpho Phalatse went for the more elegant look with the classic gold race day hat and a gold dress.