Daily news update: More rainy days ahead, picket against Chris Hani’s killer’s parole, Summer Cup winner

We are not calling for public violence but we are going to fight properly.

This is the message from the general secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP) Solly Mapaila.

Mapaila was speaking during a picket at the Constitutional Court on Saturday in Johannesburg, following the court’s order on Monday for the release of Janusz Waluś on parole.

The judgment did not sit well with many and according to Mapaila, the ruling was disrespecting South Africans who fought against apartheid.

“This democracy just appoints everyone to be a judge and we are getting enough of being disrespected.

Picture File: A motorist drives through a flooded section of road after heavy rainfall in Centurion, 10 November 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles



More wet weather conditions are on the cards for various parts of the country over the next coming days.

This is according to a forecaster at the South African Weather Service (SAWS), Puseletso Mofokeng.

Speaking to The Citizen on Saturday, Mofokeng said some of the provinces which can expect heavy downpours include Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal (KZN), North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Free State but excluding the southern parts.

Belinda Migor. Photo: Twitter

The Azanian People’s Organisation (AZAPO) laid a criminal complaint against Belinda Migor, a racist woman who called for the killing of black people.

Migor, the owner of Gauteng bookkeeping company, JSC Office Support, blamed her racist outburst on diabetes.

The 60-year-old’s now-viral voice note was allegedly leaked from a WhatsApp group titled ‘Pit Bulls Be My Voice’.

Azapo’s publicist secretariat, Gaontebale Nodoba, has since opened a case of multiple charges against Migor at the Krugersdorp police station.

South Africa’s democratic era presidents, Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe, Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa. Penguin Random House South Africa

South Africa is in a state of crisis. Its current reality is necessarily shaped by historical events, not least the outcomes of the political settlement process that led to the end of apartheid in 1994.

Unlike other countries in southern Africa, where political independence came after gruesome liberation wars, the leaders of the African National Congress (ANC), which led the liberation struggle and has been the governing party since 1994 – alongside other political and social movements – managed to negotiate a transition to democracy.

Photo: Ben Blake

Beau Blake, a five-year-old boy from Byron Bay in Australia, had a close encounter with a snake while playing near the edge of a swimming pool.

As regaled to reporters, Beau’s father said he believed the “python was sitting there waiting for a victim to come along, a bird or something, and Beau was it”.

Beau was swimming with his brother when the three-metre python sunk his fangs into the boy’s ankle, right on the Achilles tendon.

The inaugural winner of the Betway Summer Cup 2022 Puerto Manzano. Picture: Twitter/@Betway_za

The adage that thoroughbreds from Argentina take time to mature was borne out at Turffontein on Saturday when five-year-old Puerto Manzano won the Betway Summer Cup, getting the better of a number of young guns.

Trained by Johan Janse van Vuuren, ridden by current leading jockey Keagan de Melo and owned by the Wernars family, Puerto Manzano defied predictions that he would not stay the testing 2000m of Joburg’s biggest horse race.

Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse celebrates his try with Faf de Klerk and Damian Willemse during their win over England on Saturday. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

A brilliant all-round performance from the Springboks gave them the perfect end to their international season as they powered their way to a superb 27-13 (halftime 14-3) win over England at Twickenham on Saturday night.

It was the Boks’ first win at the ground since 2014, and was built on a monster performance from their forwards who absolutely dominated the English pack from start to finish, while some unpredictable play also contributed to the hosts looking clueless for most of the game.

