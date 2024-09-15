20 Table manners that make you go ‘wait, people still do that?

Double dipping into shared dips or sauces spreads germs and can be unhygienic.

In a world where dining etiquette is evolving faster than you can say ‘pass the salt,’ some old-school table manners have taken a backseat. From waiting for everyone to be served to discreetly using a toothpick, these 20 table manners might seem like relics of the past. Buckle up and prepare for a quirky trip down etiquette lane where manners meet their vintage glory:

Wait for everyone: Traditionally, meals begin only after everyone at the table has been served and is ready to eat. This shows respect for the company and ensures everyone enjoys the meal together.

Napkin use: The napkin is meant for wiping your mouth and hands discreetly. It should be placed on your lap during the meal and used as needed. It’s not just for cleaning spills or serving as a placeholder for crumbs.

Elbows off the table: Resting elbows on the table while eating can be seen as sloppy. The proper etiquette is to keep elbows off the table, except when resting between courses or while conversing.

Chew, swallow and utensil savvy

Chew with your mouth closed: Chewing with your mouth closed prevents others from seeing your food and helps avoid unpleasant sounds. It also shows that you’re mindful of others at the table.

No talking over food: Speaking with a full mouth can be off-putting and make conversation difficult. It’s courteous to chew and swallow before engaging in conversation.

Proper utensil use: Using the right utensils for each course (e.g., salad fork, dinner fork, dessert spoon) reflects good manners. Switching to fingers or using the wrong utensils can be seen as informal or disrespectful.

Cutting one piece at a time: Cutting only one piece of food at a time helps maintain control over your utensils and prevents the meal from becoming messy. It also shows patience and consideration.

Don’t reach across: Reaching across someone’s plate to grab something can be intrusive. Instead, politely ask for the item to be passed to you, which maintains the flow of the meal and respects personal space.

Thanking the host: Expressing gratitude to the host for their effort and hospitality shows appreciation and good manners. It acknowledges their time and care in preparing the meal.

Proper portioning: Serving yourself a reasonable amount of food helps manage portion sizes and avoid waste. It also allows others to have a fair share and prevents overloading your plate.

Not talking politics: Meals are often seen as social and communal events where contentious topics like politics or religion are best avoided to maintain a pleasant atmosphere and avoid arguments.

Talking loudly or interrupting others: It can disrupt the atmosphere, make conversations uncomfortable, and show a lack of consideration for others’ enjoyment of the meal.

Mastering the art of tasting and sipping

Tasting before adding seasoning: Tasting the food before adding salt or pepper ensures you don’t overpower the flavors and shows respect for the cook’s seasoning choices.

Proper use of glassware: Using the correct glass for each beverage (water, wine, etc.) and not mixing drinks reflects good table etiquette and prevents confusion or mess.

Quiet eating: Eating quietly without slurping, crunching loudly, or making other noises ensures a more pleasant dining experience for everyone. It’s about being considerate of the sensory experience of others.

No phone use: Keeping phones away from the table helps maintain focus on the meal and the company. It avoids distractions and interruptions, fostering better conversation and connection.

Respecting seating arrangements: Following the seating plan set by the host respects their arrangements and the social dynamics they’ve considered. It helps maintain order and comfort during the meal.

No double dipping: Double dipping into shared dips or sauces spreads germs and can be unhygienic. Using personal utensils or taking a portion onto your plate is a more considerate approach.

Polite requests: Making polite requests (e.g., “Could you please pass the salt?”) and passing food with care reflects good manners and consideration for others.

Using a toothpick discreetly: If you need to use a toothpick or floss, do so discreetly and away from the table. This maintains a level of decorum and keeps the focus on the meal and conversation.

