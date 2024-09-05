Recipe of the day: Ricotta pancakes

Start your morning on a delicious note with these light and airy ricotta pancakes!

Infused with creamy ricotta cheese, these pancakes offer a delightful twist on your classic breakfast favourite.

Whether you top them with a drizzle of syrup, a dusting of icing sugar, or some whipped cream and fresh strawberries or blueberries, you are sure to have a special breakfast treat.

Ricotta pancakes

Ingredients

246 g (1 cup) fresh ricotta cheese – if the ricotta is quite watery, place it in a sieve for 20 minutes to remove some of the water and make it thicker.

180 g (1 cup) cake flour

2½ tbsp (63 g) white sugar

½ tsp (1 g) baking powder

¼ tsp (1.5 g) salt

¾ cup (188 ml) full-cream milk

2 large eggs separated

1 tsp vanilla essence

10 ml butter for cooking

Method

Whisk the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt together in a bowl and set it aside. In a separate larger bowl, combine the ricotta, milk, egg yolks and vanilla essence. Then add the dry ingredients into the ricotta and milk mixture, stirring gently until just combined. In a mixing bowl beat the egg whites with a handheld electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Stir a small amount of the egg whites into the pancake batter to loosen it up, then gently fold in the remaining whipped egg whites with a spatula. The mixture will be thicker than the normal pancake batter. Use a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Melt a small knob of butter in the pan, enough to coat the surface. Using an ice cream scoop or a big tablespoon, spoon some batter into the heated pan. You can use the back of the spoon to gently spread it out. Cook the pancakes for about a minute or until a few bubbles appear on the edges (not the middle) and it is golden underneath. Flip the pancakes and cook for another minute, until golden. Repeat with the remaining pancakes. Serve the pancakes immediately with either syrup, icing sugar or whipped cream and strawberries.

*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.

