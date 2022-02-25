Daily hacks: How to debone chicken pieces

Lerato Maimela

Sometimes chicken is best enjoyed when it has been deboned for dishes such as pasta, tacos, wraps, casseroles and nachos.

Wayne Chang has taken to TikTok to share a few hacks on how to debone different chicken pieces to ensure that the actual piece of chicken is not ruined or torn during the deboning process.

Debone chicken wings

Start by cutting off the tendons on the drumlets with a kitchen knife, and then use your fingers to feel and separate the remaining tendons which you will also cut off using the knife.

Use your fingers to peel off the chicken from the bone, until you get to the bottom of the bone where it is connected by joints to the twin bones.

With a knife, carefully slice the joints to remove the drumlet bone from the twin bones.

You will then use the knife to separate the twin bones, before cutting off the tendons which connect the twin bones.

Use your fingers to sever out any other tendons which are connecting the meat to the bone, and then push the meat down to separate it from the twin bones.

Once you get to the bottom of the twin bones, you can pop out the bones from the meat by just pulling the bones apart carefully to ensure that you do not tear the meat.

Debone chicken thighs

Using a kitchen knife, make an incision from the vertical bone going down to the joints of the bone.

With your fingers, feel about the joints for any tendons which are connecting the bone to the meat, use the knife to cut them.

After you have ensured that all the tendons have been severed, you can then push the meat down to the bottom of the bone.

At the base of the bone there is a tendon that is very visible, use the knife to cut it and separate the base of the bone from the meat.

Once that is done, use your fingers to separate the rest of the bone from the meat until the bone is completely separated from the meat.