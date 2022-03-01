All roads lead to margaritas at Clico restaurant

Sandisiwe Mbhele

If having tequila-based drinks in the afternoon can be excused as part of celebrating World Margarita Day, then we are more than happy to participate at Clico Restaurant.

World Margarita Day was marked on 26 February and The Citizen had the opportunity to celebrate at Clico Boutique Hotel & Restaurant in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

The modern all-white dining area with eye-catching artwork is great for special functions, we couldn’t help but think what a great spot Clico is for a first date or dinner date for couples.

Clico’s restaurant has special tapas and creative margarita cocktails which cost from R360 per person to R1,300 per person.

Mixologist Sandile Mavuso took us through the margarita cocktails which were chilli infused margarita, the tequila, El Jimador Reposado and Cointreau, served in mixed fruit compote salt rim glass and garnished with a dehydrated orange.

Berry margarita from Clico restaurant. Picture: Sandisiwe Mbhele

But, we first tasted the berry margarita served in a balsamic reduction salt rim glass and garnished with an edible flower. The El Jimador tequila is quite boozy and packs a punch, while the berry is sweet as the balsamic is intended to cut the sweetness. The cocktails complimented the food as you do need to savour the flavours of the tapas as the cocktails are strong.

The other margarita cocktails, inspired by Star Anise, assisted with flavours of citrus and liquorice and the classic margarita.

WATCH: World Margarita Day at Clico Restaurant

For the tapas, we were first served the chef’s choice, which included pulled pork sliders, jalapeno poppers, prawn and chorizo kebab and Korean style lamb riblets. Our favourite was the prawn and chorizo kebab, the prawn was perfectly cooked, and the Korean spice of the lamb made the dish, however, the pork sliders needed seasoning to balance the slaw.

Having a big appetite, we were graciously given a chance to choose our own four tapas. We picked the deep-fried halloumi, mini vegetable bunny chow, fish goujons and deep-fried calamari.

The Citizen loved these, the vegetable bunny chow was flavoured like a classic Durban curry, delicious. Halloumi is our favourite cheese so there were no complaints and the seafood was scrumptious with the batters.

Because we had our fair share of margaritas, we needed more food in our system, and tapas are generally treated as starters.



This served as the perfect excuse to have mains and dessert.



Special mention on the menu from the starters include the watermelon and ricotta salad with honey-infused parma-ham crisp and pan-fried baby squid with black rice salad finished with lobster bisque – they were divine.

The main menu at Clico restaurant is a perfect match for both meat-eaters and vegetarians.

Clico Restaurant dining area. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The pan-seared fish with warm couscous salad spicy mixed fruit with chickpea puree, ticked all the boxes and the dessert, vegan mango sorbet and panna cotta.

The panna cotta passed the jiggle test but the mango flavour from the sorbet was lacking, particularly the texture of the panna cotta which was so good.