Sandisiwe Mbhele

Avocados are equally loved and hated despite this fruit having seen a meteoritic rise in sales, as retailers scramble to make it available all year.

The benefits of avocado are vast, and its seen a rise in popularity and the health industry has taken full advantage of it as an add-on ingredient in pizzas, pasta, salads and on toast.

Avocado is high in fibre, antioxidants, healthy fats, plus a number of vitamins and minerals, which are all great for our immune systems.

The consumer research from the South African Avocado Growers’ Association revealed that locals prefer eating their avocados sliced or scooped out of the avo skin and in salads, said Dereck Donkin from Subtrop during the media launch of avo season at La Parada restaurant in Parkhurst, Johannesburg.

He went on to say their survey further found 49% of people liked avocados in their pizzas while 41% added avo in their pasta.

The stone fruit originates from Mexico to Guatemala, making them the largest producer in the world, producing 2.5 million tons of avocados, representing the sheer growth of this market.

South Africa has about 3000 hectares and dozens of farmers to grow this fruit.

Why avocados are now available yearly:

Avocados range from green skin and dark skin.

The green-skinned avos are buttery and creamy.

The varieties include Fuerte, Edranol, Ryan, Reed and Pinkerton and are available from March until October, while the rich, nutty dark-skinned Hass has varieties including Maluma Hass and Lamb Hass which are available from March until November.

Avocados used to only be in stock from March into October. But after working on a strategy this popular fruit is now available year-round.

Donkin explained that the avos are picked earlier in some areas like the Limpopo regions because of the hotter weather while other areas like the Western Cape only pick their avos a little later which enables them to have a year-round supply of avocados.

Spanish avocado tapas menu

To showcase the best in avocados, we were served Spanish style tapas, as Spain is a major supplier of avocados in Europe.

The first three tapas served were patatas bravas (spiced potatoes) with guacamole dip, followed by roasted butternut with honey, thyme and lemon coriander in marinated avo and miso aubergine (deep-fried misoyaki aubergines). The guacamoles dips were fresh, and the miso aubergine and patatas were scrumptious and very tasty.

The tuna ceviche unfortunately was not well balanced. It needed more acidity and flavours to balance out the fishy tuna taste, and the grilled calamari was overcooked.

Some other dishes on the menu included wagyu beef potstickers, which was a crowd favourite as well as the ham croquettes.

One could easily indulge in several portions as they were that good.

The croquettes are filled with ground ham and deep-fried with panko crust. There was an avocado version, deep-fried, that too will divide public opinion, as it’s not for everybody.

Avo croquettes. Picture: Supplied

The menu was finished off with churros with a dark chocolate avo dipping sauce.

As the avocados were the star of the show, complementing each dish, which they did, the dips brought the tapas together and even for sceptics, the sweet and savoury dipping sauce was on the mark.

So what’s next for avo season?

Well, avo lovers can now easily and accessibly enjoy this fruit throughout the year.