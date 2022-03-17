Update your liquor cabinet for easter with these new and rebranded alcoholic beverages

Sandisiwe Mbhele

For collectors and frequent entertainers, the alcoholic beverages in one’s cabinet need to satisfy not just yourself but guests and sometimes esteemed guests.

The range of alcoholic beverages on the market is quite vast and it expands almost monthly.

The variety of distilled spirits and wines that have history and are award-winning can often make the process of shopping for your alcohol cabinet quite difficult.

But, we’re here to help make that easier.

New and rebranded alcoholic beverages on the market

Cape Velvet Cream

Stylish in its curvy black bottle, Cape Velvet Cream is marketed as a rich smooth taste and a silky, velvety texture that suits any occasion.

Recently, the brand launched two new flavours, strawberry and chocolate-caramel.

Cape Velvet Strawberry cream liqueur. Picture: Supplied

The chocolate caramel has the flavours of cocoa and caramel but is not too sweet while Cape Velvet Strawberry flavours are described as delicious strawberry aromas that are sweet and has fruity flavours.

All varieties are available in 750ml bottles in liquor outlets countrywide.

Husk Spirit from De Toren Private Cellar

AS a newcomer to the market, Husk Spirit is a quite unfamiliar distilled beverage to the avergae consumer.

It is prepared through the process of having grape skins removed during the winemaking process and alcoholic beverages of this kind are popularly known as “grappa” in Italy.

De Toren Private Cellar is considered a master in finely crafted wines is now producing husk spirits.



Award-winning cellar master Charles William from De Toren said they were interested in the process of merging science, art and innovation in husk spirit.

De Toren’s first husk spirit is the ultra-premium Fusion V Premium Husk .



“This rare and limited edition is inspired by De Toren’s highly accoladed Fusion V wine, a symphonic Bordeaux style blend,” a statement read.

Husk Spirit from De Toren Private Cellar. Picture: Supplied

Wondering how to drink the De Toren Fusion V Premium Husk Spirit?

The manufacturer advises that it should be allowed to breathe for 10 to 15 minutes before serving, to allow you to appreciate its craftsmanship to the fullest.

This one is perfect for the avid collector as only 529 bottles would be sold and each is labelled and packaged individually in its special edition wooden case, making it a collector of alcoholic beverages’ dream.

To find out more click here.

Perdeberg Saam

Perdeberg Cellar has captured the ethos of their latest wine of ‘ubuntu’ which the brand described as “ethical wines made to celebrate the memorable moments shared together.”

“Saam” means “together” in Afrikaans and Perdeberg aims to launch the range as a Fairtrade brand to impact people’s lives positively.

Chantelle Boucher, marketing manager at Perdeberg said: “With our existing following, we can make a change for the better in a disadvantaged community that is directly connected to the brand.

Looking ahead, Perdeberg will provide much-needed infrastructure and skills development to empower the community as a society.”

The community that will be impacted positively by this include 72 workers and 20 families who work at grape-producing vineyard Paarl Wine Valley.

Perderberg Saam. Picture: Supplied

The tasting notes of Perderberg Saam include aromas of blackcurrants, blueberries and mocha undertones. It pairs well with meat dishes such as game meat – kudu fillet, duck breast and lamb chops.

The artist who designed the bottle is Rohan Etsebethe from Archival and was mandated “to create a label that visually communicates the act of working together. The labels were initially designed for the international market, with an eye on the UK, and since then has seen great success within other markets such as Sweden and Norway,” Boucher explained to The Citizen.

Bisquit & Dubouché cognac

Having over 200 years in business, Bisquit & Dubouché cognac unveiled its new look late last year.

The new, sleek bottle with metallic silver and black accents adorning the label is a departure from its traditional cognac bottles on the shelves.

Bisquit & Dubouche Cognac. Picture: Supplied

The cognac notes of plum, mocha, cedarwood and liquorice are found in the deep, coppery amber cognac.



The new-look Bisquit & Duboche is available in main liquor stores nationwide.