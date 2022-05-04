Daily hacks: Alternatives for sunflower oil to cook and bake

Lerato Maimela

Cooking oil has become very scarce in retail stores, and the price of it keeps increasing, making it difficult to afford and buy.

For many years, people have used cooking oil to create their favourite daily dishes, but what they do not know is that other ingredients can be used as a substitution for oil to cook, bake and fry many foods.

These three alternatives are the best to use when you have run out of cooking oil and are looking to do some light frying and baking for any meal of the day.

Butter

Although butter cannot be use to deep fry your foods simply because it burns too quickly at high temperatures, you can still use it for light cooking and baking.

Not only is butter one of the easiest substitutes to use when you have run out of cooking oil, but it also adds tons of flavour to your favourite dishes.

A block of cooking and baking butter. Picture: iStock

ALSO READ: Watch: Restaurants, retailers hit by cooking oil shortage

Air fryer

Air fryers have become a global phenomenon, making it easy to enjoy most of your favourite meals and dishes in a healthier way.

Many people all over the world have moved from frying their foods to simply popping them into the air fryer to get the same delicious results.

Some of the best foods to air fry which people usually believe can only be cooked with oil are bacon, fried bananas, steak, chicken, doughnuts, fish, fries, and potato chips.

Cooking grilled pork in an air fryer. Picture: iStock

Mayonnaise

Most store-bought and homemade mayonnaise are a mixture of fat and water held together with egg yolk and a few spices and salt add extra flavour to the condiment.

When mayonnaise is heated, the oils are separated from the other ingredients, making it a good substitute for cooking oil if you are looking to do some light frying.

However, just like butter, when heated at high temperatures mayonnaise does burn quickly and turn brown or black, making it difficult to use or cook with.