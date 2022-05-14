Sandisiwe Mbhele
Lifestyle Journalist
4 minute read
14 May 2022
11:00 am
Food And Drink

Chef Mokgadi’s passion for SA’s indigenous ingredients

Chef Mokgadi Itsweng is spreading the message of how easy and inexpensive it is to incorporate indigenous South African ingredients

Chef Mokgadi Itsweng. Picture: Supplied
One doesn’t just simply choose a journey to help mother nature through food, but this is exactly what Chef Mokgadi Itsweng’s career was built on - showcasing both indigenous South African ingredients and plant-forward dishes. Chef Mokgadi told The Citizen her love for food started at a young age as she grew up in a family that loved cooking and hosting guests in their home. She says both her grandmothers shaped her passion for food and remembers her childhood with her grandmother in KwaZulu-Natal making the most delicious curries with vegetables and beans. Her love for staple foods such as...

