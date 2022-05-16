Knorr recalls Cup-a-Soup products, may contain wheat and gluten

Citizen Reporter

Knorr announced a recall of one of their Cup-a-Soup batches as the cold weather sweeps in.

The Knorr Cup-a-Soup products are quite popular during the winter season and the brand confirmed their Beef and Vegetable Lite boxes mistakenly contained sachets of Knorr “Cup-a-Soup Beef and Vegetable Regular”.

“As a result, the affected stock does not declare the presence of wheat and gluten as allergens on the box,” Knorr said.

They have advised people who have any boxes of Knorr “Cup-a-Soup Beef and Vegetable Lite” marked with BB 22SEPT 23 2082 E to not use them, but rather return them to their nearest retailer for a refund.

“Consumers are urged to return the products and not to dispose of them themselves,” they said.

Those with gluten and wheat allergies or who have experienced any symptoms after consuming Knorr’s “Cup-a-Soup Beef and Vegetable Lite” from the affected batch, should contact their doctor and inform the Unilever SA Consumer Careline on 0860 331 4411, Knorr advised.

The company reassured customers that no other Cup–a-Soup flavours are affected by the recall.

Best before dates that are not BB 22SEPT 23 2082 E are also not affected.

Knorr recalls their Cup-a-Soup Beef and Vegetable Lite. Picture: Twitter

Knorr apologised for the inconvenience this may cause. If you have any questions, you can email Consumer.affairs-ZA@unilever.com or call 0860 331 441.

In another food recall in March, McCain recalled a limited batch of frozen sliced green beans and frozen French stir fry mix which potentially contained small glass fragments. The fragments came from a light fitting.

“Stringent measures have been put in place to address the situation and a formal block has also been issued across our cold chain and our relevant networks, and all potentially impacted stock has been removed from retail shelves,” McCain said.

The multinational frozen food company said retailers and foodservice customers had been formally notified of current return procedures.

