Pregnancy risk: Recall of popular ‘Yaz Plus’ contraceptive in SA after tablet ‘mix-up’

Members of the public are urged to stop using a compromised batch of Yaz Plus contraceptive pills which poses a potential pregnancy risk.

Bayer has recalled a batch of its Yaz Pluc contraceptive pills in South Africa. Pictures: Bayer and iStock

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Saphra) is collaborating with Bayer to ensure a speedy recall of an erroneous batch of Yaz Plus contraceptive pills due to an alarming “mix-up” that could compromise its birth control effectiveness and lead to unwanted pregnancies.

Apparently, the pharmaceutical and biotech giant mistakenly filled a “limited number” of packs with 24 hormone-free placebo pills instead of the 24 actual hormone tablets used for contraception.

Recall of Yaz Plus contraceptive pills

“In close consultation with the South African Health Products Authority (Sahpra), Bayer has initiated a Class II, Type A recall for the Yaz Plus tablets batch identified as WEW96J, with an expiry date of March 2026,” the medical director for Bayer’s pharmaceuticals division Dr Naren Jairam said in a statement on Thursday.

“This measure was taken following a discovery of a packaging mix-up in a limited number of packs which could potentially compromise the product’s contraceptive efficacy.”

‘Root cause identified’

According to Bayer’s statement, “The root cause for the mix-up of tablets in the packaging has been identified and corrective measures have been implemented”.

Risk of pregnancy

The real concern of course is that a woman could be at risk of becoming pregnant having taken inactive pills believing she was taking effective hormonal contraception.

The affected packs contain 24 hormone-free tablets and four hormone tablets. Picture: Supplied

Apparently, a “limited number” of packs were mistakenly filled with 24 hormone-free placebo pills instead of the 24 actual hormone tablets used for contraception.

WATCH: Dan Corder unpacks the Yaz Plus ‘mix-up’

Radio, TV and internet personality Dan Corder explains that the “real” days are the skipped days and the skipped days are the real days.

ALSO READ: Beware of fake Ozempic and Mounjaro used for weight loss, Sahpra urges

Public urged to return packets of affected batch

Members of the public are urged to stop using packs with the batch number WEW96J and consult healthcare professionals for a replacement or refund.

Healthcare professionals, hospitals, pharmacies, doctors, nurses and wholesalers who have packets of the affected batch should also return them.

Saphra CEO, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, indicates that the recall is a necessary action to protect the public from the possible inefficacy of the affected batch.

“We urge members of the public who are in possession of YAZ PLUS Batch No WEW96J to discontinue use and to return the packaging to their pharmacists for a replacement with a pack from an unaffected batch or a refund,” said Semete-Makokotlela.

Bayer has set up a helpline for people with any further questions.

NOW READ: Saprah reassures public following Benylin recall