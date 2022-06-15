Sandisiwe Mbhele
15 Jun 2022
Food And Drink

WATCH: Meet South Africa’s cake artist to the stars, Chef Zondi

Chef Simphiwe Zondi is the first choice for celebs like Connie Ferguson, Kelly Khumalo and LaConco.

Chef Simphiwe Zondi. Picture: Instagram
Simphiwe Zondi is the top choice when it comes to South African celebrities' cakes, no matter what their special occasions demand. And while life may be sweet for the cake master now, before making stunning cakes for the likes of Connie Ferguson, Kelly Khumalo, Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco, it wasn't always plain sailing.  Growing up in a household where his mother and grandmother baked the most delicious pastries, the passion came naturally. “I knew I wanted to be in the kitchen from high school, it was where my passion was,” he says. Chef Zondi was aware of the stereotypes associated with...

