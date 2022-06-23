Even in the cold, this rooftop experience is taking us outside

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Rooftop luncheons and sunsets are associated with summer and with the chilly, frankly bitterly cold temperatures in Johannesburg, it’s the last location for a night out, but this Sandton spot is trying everything possible to successfully get Joburgers outside.

During a relaunch of their new and improved rooftop deck and pool on 11 June, Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton’s ONE80° Pool Deck & Bar couldn’t have been held on a better day as the weather was playing its part with a reminder of what summer days feel like.

The rooftop space gives 180° views of Sandton with a 15m lap pool centred in the middle of the deck. There is a bar and an exclusive menu for the pool and deck area.

Radisson Blu Sandton, ONE 80° Deck. Photo credit: Ecks Kaye

The views are impressive, and the seating gives a comfortable luxury pool lounge vibe for easy and relaxed luncheons or an early dinner.

We tucked into a ribs ‘n’ wings combo basket filled with skinny fries, grilled pineapple and watermelon. There was also freshly made pizza baked in the rooftop pizza oven, which was delicious. Paired with gin and tonic, this is a great venue to enjoy with a group of friends, as conversations will easily flow.

Photo credit: Ecks Kaye

ONE80° Pool Deck and Bar hosts Saturday Sessions every last Saturday of the month. There will also be weekly performances by DJ Chase from 1pm – 4pm and entrance is free.

Shaun Wheeler, the general manager, said they noticed the demand for people wanting outdoor spaces regardless of the season changes.

“This is understandable since we’ve all been isolated and indoors for the past two years. The space is specifically created to welcome walk-in guests as well as guests staying at the hotel.

“This is the peak season of clear skies and endless sun, even with the colder temperatures, and we should take advantage of not worrying about random thunderstorms. Soak it all in with some good music and food and get outside. And if you are worried about taking an Uber back home, maybe a night’s stay isn’t such a bad idea.”