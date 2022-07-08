WATCH: Proudly SA calls on SA to raise a glass to local winemakers

Tracy Lee Stark

In some good news for households looking to shake off the load shedding blues, winemakers from around the country are descending on Johannesburg this week, to showcase the fruits of their labour at the first annual Proudly South African Local Wine Expo taking place between Thursday, 7 July, and Saturday, 9 July.

“South Africa is the tenth largest wine producer globally, producing some of the highest quality and well-known products seen anywhere in the world,” said Proudly South African Chief Executive, Eustace Mashimbye.

“Perhaps even more significantly, the wine industry is not only a major economic contributor, but also a major employer that supports thousands of breadwinners and families throughout its value chains, from agricultural workers to glass manufacturers.

“For this reason, it’s vital that we all recognise and celebrate the role played by this iconic industry, as well as its massive future potential, and make the conscious decision to support local each time we reach for the shelf.”

Even though there are only 2 778 wine farmers in the country, according to the Wine and Agricultural Ethical Trade Association (WIETA), the wine industry contributes some R36 billion to South Africa’s GDP, and employs over 290 000 people throughout its value chain.

However, it suffered extreme setbacks during the pandemic, which curbed wine tourism and saw a series of alcohol bans implemented throughout 2020 and 2021. As a result, industry association Vinpro estimates that wine producers are still carrying excess stock of around 200 million litres.

Further adding to the industry’s woes, wine producers’ profitability has come under increasing pressure in recent months as soaring fuel, fertiliser and packaging prices ramp up input costs, while consumers cut back on spending to manage rising costs of living.

“In difficult times for the country and the wine industry, it’s more crucial than ever that we make every rand count by putting the power of our spending behind the support of local farmers and local businesses in order to stimulate economic growth and sustainable job creation,” emphasises Mashimbye.

“Our upcoming wine expo will give all attendees the opportunity to aid the industry’s recovery in style by enjoying the best wines that our country has to offer, while playing a game-changing role in the economy by boosting demand for local products.”

The Proudly South African Local Wine Expo will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre, and doors will be open between 3pm and 10pm each day. Proudly South African encourages all attendants to drink responsibly, and in the interests of safety, to please use e-hailing, chauffeur services or sober designated drivers. You can register here

