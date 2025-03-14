Tori Spelling admits: ‘I don’t drink water, just soda and wine’

Spelling opened up about her aversion to water and reliance on alternative beverages, like sodas, to keep hydrated.

In a recent episode of her podcast, misSPELLING, actress Tori Spelling made a startling confession: she has never been a fan of drinking water.

Describing herself as an “anomaly,” Spelling admitted, “I don’t drink water… how I’m still living, no one knows. I’m like a cactus. Just water me once in a while, and I somehow survive. I have an aversion to water”.

Spelling relies on other liquids to stay hydrated instead of water.

She mentioned her preference for ginger ale and Diet Dr Pepper, associating each beverage with her current mood or situation.

“They’re my jam. At any given time, you’ll know what I’m going through. When I’m with a Dr Pepper, I’m thriving. Things are going and I’m just kicking butt. However, things are stressful if I have a ginger ale in hand.

The Beverly Hills 90210 star also humorously noted her ability to “guzzle, like, a glass of wine in, like, two seconds. No problem. But I take a few sips of water and swallow gently and I want to puke.”

Spelling speculates that her aversion to water stems from childhood experiences. She recalled her mother mixing baby aspirin into Coca Cola syrup, leading to a longstanding distrust of liquids offered by others.

This distrust extends to the present day, influencing her beverage choices and contributing to her avoidance of water.

“I would say, ‘What’d you put in here? Like, what are you giving me?’ And she would say the same thing, ‘What, you think I’m trying to poison you?’” Spelling recounted.

Spelling jokes she’s ‘allergic’ to water

“I think I learned to build up a resistance, I think,” she said. “It’s crazy, like a rational fear of being handed liquids from other people. “I don’t call it a fear of water. I like to say I hate water, I have an allergy to water.”

During the podcast, she admitted she forced herself to drink water during pregnancy, not for herself, but to “hydrate the baby growing in you”.

“In my mind, I was like, ‘I’m drinking for them, not me,’” said Spelling, mom to five kids – Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 8 – with her ex Dean McDermott.

She even suspected McDermott of spiking her ginger ale. He reminded her, “You’re the mother of my children”.

Spelling’s reply? “Listen, it’s nothing personal. I think this about everyone.”

NOW READ: Bianca Censori: Styled or stripped of choice by Kanye West?