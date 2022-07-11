On the hunt for South Africa’s favourite pizza spot

Xanet Scheepers

The Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge is back, which means it’s time to go on the hunt for your favourite pizzeria again.

Having kicked off on 1 July, the idea behind the competition is to find South Africa’s favourite pizza.

Defending champions, Gino’s Restaurant in Robertsham, Johannesburg hosted the media for a pizza and wine party to launch the 2022 Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge.

Having tasted some of their creations, we think it’s going to be a tough race to crown a new champion. They also have a gluten-free base for diners who prefer that option. Their pizzas are quite big and perfect for relaxing family pizza nights out.

The inaugural competition, held last year, saw more than 100 restaurants nationwide battling it out to be crowned the country’s most-loved pizzeria.

Gino’s Restaurant owner Gino Mazza said it has been a tremendous validation for them to have been placed at number one.

“What made the win even better is that the competition is voted for by the public and it demonstrated that we are doing the right thing for our customers and to them I say saluti, bon appetito, grazie,” he said.

Speaking at the launch, Dupre Nell from Porcupine Ridge said that this pizzeria challenge is about getting communities involved and reaching the small pizzerias. He added that chain restaurants like Doppio Zero are not allowed to enter the challenge.

“We are not necessarily looking for the best pizza in South Africa, but rather South Africa’s favourite pizza as voted by customers.”

On their involvement in the pizzeria challenge, Nell said after rebranding Porcupine Ridge, they wanted to bring the brand top of mind for consumers again, and since pizza and wine goes together so well, the pizzeria competition seemed like the perfect platform.

“Porcupine Ridge has been part of South Africa’s households for 25 years. It’s a down to earth and simple wine.”

How does the Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge work?

Pizzerias and restaurants who want to take part in the challenge can sign up here.

Once your establishment has been verified, pizza lovers will be able to vote for your restaurant.

How to vote?

Anyone dining at participating restaurants, or fans thereof, can vote by scanning the QR Code on supplied marketing materials or by visiting the website www.votepizza.wine.

Why should you vote?

Each week, the name of one lucky voter will be drawn, who will win one case of wine from Porcupine Ridge as well as an EarthFire Pizza Stone & Cutter.

A grand prize winner drawn at the end of the challenge will receive five cases of Porcupine Ridge wine, an EarthFire Pizza Oven, and pizza for a year from their favourite pizzeria – all to the combined value of R10,000.

What do the winning restaurants get?

The restaurant that receives the most votes throughout the campaign period is crowned the Pizzeria Challenge winner and will receive wine for a year, a trophy and winner’s plaque, and advertising material to the value of R25 000.

The nine runners-up win six cases of Porcupine Ridge wine as well as a Top 10 acknowledgement plaque and promotional materials for their establishment.

The competition closes on 30 September 2022, and the winner will be announced mid-October.