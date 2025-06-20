Recipe of the day: Budget pizza with egg topping

Experience a delicious twist on a classic favourite with our budget pizza topped with egg.

This innovative dish brings together a perfectly baked crust, generously layered with rich tomato sauce and melty mozzarella cheese.

As a unique finishing touch, a fresh egg is cracked right in the centre, creating a delightful blend of flavours and textures. As the pizza bakes, the egg yolk turns velvety while the whites set to create a savoury, satisfying topping.

Not only is this budget-friendly option perfect for any meal, but it also elevates your pizza experience with a protein-packed punch.

Enjoy this comforting and hearty delight!

Makes one pizza

Preparation time 30 minutes plus time for rising

Ingredients for pizza base

280ml warm water

5ml (2 tsp) salt

7g instant yeast

480g (4 cups) cake flour

Ingredients for toppings

1 x 410g tin of tomatoes, blended

Salt and pepper, to taste

10ml (2 tsp) dry oregano

5ml (1 tsp) chilli flakes

1 small potato, thinly sliced and par-boiled

½ red onion, thinly sliced

5 button mushrooms, thinly sliced

45ml (3 tbsp) baby spinach

120g mozzarella cheese, grated

3 large eggs

Method

Carefully remove the tray from the oven and crack the eggs on top of the pizza. Continue to bake for a further 10 minutes, or until the eggs are cooked. To make the pizza base, mix all the base ingredients well in a large mixing bowl. Cover with cling wrap and let it stand at room temperature for about 4 hours. Preheat the oven to 230°c. Line a baking tray with baking paper. On a lightly floured work surface, knead the dough for a few seconds. Cover it with a cloth and let it rest for 10 minutes. Use a rolling pin to roll out one even circle. Transfer the dough onto a baking tray. Freeze any remaining dough for later use. Mix the tomato with the salt, pepper, oregano, and chilli flakes and spread a layer onto the dough. Top with the potato mixture, onion, mushrooms, spinach, cheese, and bake for 5 – 8 minutes.

Supplied by SA Poultry