Recipe of the day: Budget pizza with egg topping

Thami Kwazi

20 June 2025

Experience a delicious twist on a classic favourite with our budget pizza topped with egg.

This innovative dish brings together a perfectly baked crust, generously layered with rich tomato sauce and melty mozzarella cheese.

As a unique finishing touch, a fresh egg is cracked right in the centre, creating a delightful blend of flavours and textures. As the pizza bakes, the egg yolk turns velvety while the whites set to create a savoury, satisfying topping.

Not only is this budget-friendly option perfect for any meal, but it also elevates your pizza experience with a protein-packed punch.

Enjoy this comforting and hearty delight!

Makes one pizza

Preparation time 30 minutes plus time for rising

Ingredients for pizza base

  • 280ml warm water
  • 5ml (2 tsp) salt
  • 7g instant yeast
  • 480g (4 cups) cake flour

Ingredients for toppings

  • 1 x 410g tin of tomatoes, blended
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 10ml (2 tsp) dry oregano
  • 5ml (1 tsp) chilli flakes
  • 1 small potato, thinly sliced and par-boiled
  • ½ red onion, thinly sliced
  • 5 button mushrooms, thinly sliced
  • 45ml (3 tbsp) baby spinach
  • 120g mozzarella cheese, grated
  • 3 large eggs

Method

  1. Carefully remove the tray from the oven and crack the eggs on top of the pizza. Continue to bake for a further 10 minutes, or until the eggs are cooked.
  2. To make the pizza base, mix all the base ingredients well in a large mixing bowl. Cover with cling wrap and let it stand at room temperature for about 4 hours.
  3. Preheat the oven to 230°c. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
  4. On a lightly floured work surface, knead the dough for a few seconds. Cover it with a cloth and let it rest for 10 minutes. Use a rolling pin to roll out one even circle. Transfer the dough onto a baking tray. Freeze any remaining dough for later use.
  5. Mix the tomato with the salt, pepper, oregano, and chilli flakes and spread a layer onto the dough. Top with the potato mixture, onion, mushrooms, spinach, cheese, and bake for 5 – 8 minutes.
