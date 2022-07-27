You don’t have to be a wine snob to enjoy wine tastings

Citizen Reporter

People often assume that wine tasting events, or evenings, are extremely uptight and that, unless you can smell every hint of berries or hay before taking a sip, it’s not something you would enjoy.

This couldn’t be further from the truth, says AbuzzWine’s Nick Plummer, the man behind the wine evenings at Erinvale Estate Hotel and Spa.

Not only has the South African wine industry evolved greatly since the first wine was produced in the country in 1659, the local wine consumer has also evolved as winemakers are seeing a new generation of budding wine enthusiasts emerge who are keen to give wine tastings a try.

Still not convinced that you’ll have the time of your life at the next wine tasting event? These four reasons might convince you.

You don’t have to be a wine snob…

Although wine events have an ‘elitist’ reputation, the reality is actually a lot more relaxed, fun and informative.

“We leave any ‘elitist behaviour’ to the folks who have probably never paid for a bottle of wine, and spend their lives swirling, sniffing, slurping and spitting. There’s no real fun to be had there! The good news, is that those people don’t attend social wine tasting events,” says Plummer.

He adds that people often worry that they don’t have a refined enough palate and that they need to appear knowledgeable about wine.

“It’s simply not true. And if you go in with that attitude, you’ll have a dreadful time. Or feel obligated to buy one or two bottles of wine, and leave with the next-to-cheapest bottle under your arm as a guilt purchase. Don’t be that person!”

Wine tasting should be a journey of discovery

There is a tiny percentage of people who buy wine as an investment, but going to a wine tasting doesn’t generally lead us down that path, says Plummer, adding that it should be a journey of discovery.

Whether it’s a social event, such as Thursday evenings with the Erinvale Wine Society, or a trip to a wine farm, the experience should be about discovering new names and labels, discovering new varietals and blends, aromas and flavours, and new favourites. Who knows, you might even make new friends while you are out and about.

A good wine is one you enjoy

At a wine tasting, you have the perfect opportunity to try a wine without buying it (although most wine tasting evenings do give you the opportunity to purchase or order wines at great prices).

Importantly though, remember that no two people have the same taste, and every wine is appreciated on an individual basis. As Plummer explains, don’t think you have to like a wine simply because everyone else is going crazy over it.

“The actual tasting of a wine is a personal experience,” says Plummer.

“Tasting notes are there as a guide, not an instruction, as to what aromas and flavours to expect. Your senses may pick up something completely different from the person sitting next to you.”

From this alone, a ‘good’ wine is one which you enjoy personally. It can be R100 a bottle, or it can be R1 000 a bottle. It can be a name that everyone knows, or it can be from a completely obscure brand.