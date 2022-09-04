Sunday dinner recipe: uJeqe and beef stew

Citizen Reporter

By now, your Sunday is probably in full swing and you’ve probably settled in the relaxing mood of the day by enjoying music, food and time with those you love most. The idea of having to think of which Sunday dinner recipe you’ll be preparing might be that much harder if you’ve found that perfect, relaxing sweet spot to enjoy your afternoon.

That is why ujeqe (steamed bread), paired with beef stew would be the perfect, simple dish for a day like today.

Follow our easy recipes below to get started on your Sunday dinner.

Ujeqe/steamed bread

You will need:

2 ½ cups of hot water

1 cup sugar

1 packet of yeast

8 cups of flour

1tsp salt

½ cup of oil

Method:

Pour the water into a bowl

Add sugar

Add yeast

Let the mixture sit for 5 minutes

When it’s ready, pour the mixture into the flour

Knead repeatedly

Add oil

Knead thoroughly

Let rest for 1 hour

Knead out the air

Let dough rest for another 30 minutes

Place the dough into a small bowl

Place the bowl into a pot, with the bowl partially submerged in water and steam for 1 hour

To complete the Sunday dinner dish, add beef stew using the following recipe from Tasty Recipes.

Beef stew recipe

Ingredients

1kg boneless beef cubed 1 large onion chopped

4 garlic cloves minced

3 tbs olive oil

4 large carrots sliced into rounds 2 medium potatoes cubed

250gr sliced green beans

3 cups beef stock

Salt to taste

2 tsp paprika

1⁄2 tsp red chilli flakes

2 tbs Worcestershire sauce 2 tbs flour

1⁄3 cup of water

1⁄3 cup fresh Italian parsley

Instructions

1. Heat the olive oil in a large heavy-based pot and braise the onion until golden brown. Add the chopped garlic and the beef and simmer until brown and tender adding a little bit of the beef stock at a time until all has been used up. Approx 40 mins.

2. Add salt to taste, paprika, chilli flakes and Worcestershire sauce.

3. Add carrots and potatoes.

4. Cover and cook, on medium heat for approx 30 mins. stirring occassionally until the vegetables are tender adding some extra water if necessary

5. Add green beans and cook for a further 10 mins.

6. To thicken the stew mix the flour with the cold water and stir until smooth. Gently stir flour mixture into the pot a little at a time, using as much as needed to make the stew as thick as you like it.

