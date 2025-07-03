Recipe of the day: Mushroom, biltong and potato chowder makes perfect winter warmer dish

Warm up this winter with a comforting bowl of mushroom, biltong, and potato chowder.
Mushroom, Biltong & Potato Chowder. Picture: supplied
Ingredients
Instructions
- Supplied by: mushroominfo.co.za
Recipe of the day: Winter warmer Mushroom, biltong and potato chowder
Warm up this winter with a comforting bowl of Mushroom, Biltong, and Potato Chowder. This hearty recipe combines sautéed mushrooms and diced biltong for a rich, savory flavor that pairs beautifully with tender potatoes. Simmered in a creamy broth, the chowder offers a delightful mix of textures and tastes, making it the perfect meal for chilly evenings. Serve it with crusty bread for a complete, satisfying dining experience that showcases South African ingredients in a cozy, delicious way.
- Prep Time: 20minutes
- Cook Time: 20minutes
- Total Time: 40 minutes
- Category: Culinary Collection, Soups, Breads and Stews
- Cuisine: American, South African Servings
Ingredients
- 30 ml oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 60 g butter
- 30 ml cake flour
- 500 g button mushrooms, sliced
- 80 ml white wine
- 1.25 liters chicken stock
- 1 potato, cut into cubes
- 3 sprigs thyme
- 375 ml milk
- 125 ml cream
- 150 g ground, fine biltong
- salt and milled black pepper
Instructions
Heat the oil in a pan and gently fry the onion for 5 minutes.
Add the garlic, butter and flour and cook for 2-3 minutes.
Stir in the mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes.
Increase the heat and add the white wine. Cook for 2-3 minutes.
Add the chicken stock, potatoes and thyme. Cook for 10 minutes.
Stir in the milk, cream and biltong and season to taste.
Simmer for 2 – 3 minutes.
Nutrition
- Serving Size: Serves: 6 – 8