Recipe of the day: Mushroom, biltong and potato chowder makes perfect winter warmer dish

Warm up this winter with a comforting bowl of mushroom, biltong, and potato chowder.

Simmered in a creamy broth, the mushroom, biltong, and potato chowder offers a delightful mix of textures and tastes, making it the perfect meal for chilly evenings.

Serve it with crusty bread for a complete dining experience that showcases South African ingredients in a cosy, delicious way.

It is a heartwarming American chowder with a South African twist.

This meal serves up to eight people.

Ingredients

30ml oil

1 onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

60g butter

30ml cake flour

500g button mushrooms, sliced

80ml white wine

1.25 litres chicken stock

1 potato, cut into cubes

3 sprigs thyme

375ml milk

125ml cream

150g ground, fine biltong

salt and milled black pepper

Instructions

Stir in the milk, cream, and biltong and season to taste. Simmer for 2–3 minutes.

Heat the oil in a pan and gently fry the onion for 5 minutes.

Add the garlic, butter, and flour and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Stir in the mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes.

Increase the heat and add the white wine. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add the chicken stock, potatoes, and thyme. Cook for 10 minutes.