Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Mushroom, biltong and potato chowder makes perfect winter warmer dish

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

3 minute read

3 July 2025

09:00 am

Warm up this winter with a comforting bowl of mushroom, biltong, and potato chowder.

Mushroom, Biltong & Potato Chowder

Mushroom, Biltong & Potato Chowder. Picture: supplied

Simmered in a creamy broth, the mushroom, biltong, and potato chowder offers a delightful mix of textures and tastes, making it the perfect meal for chilly evenings.

Serve it with crusty bread for a complete dining experience that showcases South African ingredients in a cosy, delicious way.

It is a heartwarming American chowder with a South African twist.

This meal serves up to eight people.

Ingredients  

  • 30ml oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • 60g butter
  • 30ml cake flour
  • 500g button mushrooms, sliced
  • 80ml white wine
  • 1.25 litres chicken stock
  • 1 potato, cut into cubes
  • 3 sprigs thyme
  • 375ml milk
  • 125ml cream
  • 150g ground, fine biltong
  • salt and milled black pepper

Instructions 

Stir in the milk, cream, and biltong and season to taste. Simmer for 2–3 minutes.

Heat the oil in a pan and gently fry the onion for 5 minutes.

Add the garlic, butter, and flour and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Stir in the mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes.

Increase the heat and add the white wine. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add the chicken stock, potatoes, and thyme. Cook for 10 minutes.

Print

Recipe of the day: Winter warmer Mushroom, biltong and potato chowder

Mushroom, Biltong & Potato Chowder

Warm up this winter with a comforting bowl of Mushroom, Biltong, and Potato Chowder. This hearty recipe combines sautéed mushrooms and diced biltong for a rich, savory flavor that pairs beautifully with tender potatoes. Simmered in a creamy broth, the chowder offers a delightful mix of textures and tastes, making it the perfect meal for chilly evenings. Serve it with crusty bread for a complete, satisfying dining experience that showcases South African ingredients in a cozy, delicious way.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi
  • Prep Time: 20minutes
  • Cook Time: 20minutes
  • Total Time: 40 minutes
  • Category: Culinary Collection, Soups, Breads and Stews
  • Cuisine: American, South African Servings

Ingredients

Scale
  • 30 ml oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • 60 g butter
  • 30 ml cake flour
  • 500 g button mushrooms, sliced
  • 80 ml white wine
  • 1.25 liters chicken stock
  • 1 potato, cut into cubes
  • 3 sprigs thyme
  • 375 ml milk
  • 125 ml cream
  • 150 g ground, fine biltong
  • salt and milled black pepper

Instructions

  • Heat the oil in a pan and gently fry the onion for 5 minutes.
  • Add the garlic, butter and flour and cook for 2-3 minutes.
  • Stir in the mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes.
  • Increase the heat and add the white wine. Cook for 2-3 minutes.
  • Add the chicken stock, potatoes and thyme. Cook for 10 minutes.
  • Stir in the milk, cream and biltong and season to taste.

    Simmer for 2 – 3 minutes.

Nutrition

  • Serving Size: Serves: 6 – 8

Read more on these topics

Budget recipes food recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa WATCH: Minister proposes corporal punishment while MP calls for death penalty
Politics Malema’s revenge politics puts ANC on notice
Opinion Is the two-pot system a blessing or curse?
News Limpopo villagers plead with rain queen to end drought
Politics FF Plus claims White House officials want ANC to publicly denounce ‘Kill the Boer’ chant

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp