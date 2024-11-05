Read more
Recipe of the day: Coconut chocolate macaroon
If you’re craving a treat that’s chewy, chocolatey, and a little tropical, today’s recipe is for you!
Coconut chocolate macaroon. Picture: iStock
These mouth-watering bites combine rich bittersweet chocolate with the sweet, nutty flavour of coconut.
Coconut chocolate macaroon
Ingredients
- 4 large egg whites
- 1 1/4 cups (250g) sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 1/2 cups (200g) unsweetened shredded coconut, (see note)
- 1/4 cup (35g) flour
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste
- 3 ounces (90g) bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, chopped
Method
- In a large skillet or wide saucepan, mix together the egg whites, sugar, salt, and honey.
- Over low heat on the stovetop, stir the egg whites and sugar together until the mixture is tepid, but not warm or hot.
- You don’t want to cook them; just warmed slightly so they are looser.
- Add the coconut, flour, and vanilla.
- Continue to stir the mixture over medium heat for a few minutes until it thickens to a cohesive mass. (It’ll be like very thick oatmeal and the bottom will very slightly start to scorch.)
- Remove from heat. Transfer to a bowl to cool to room temperature.
- When ready to bake, line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat and preheat the oven to 350º F (180ºC).
- Form the dough into 1 1/2-inch (4cm) rounds in your hands, squeezing the dough to coax them into rough rounds (remember, the French call them “rocks,” so they can be uneven – for smoother rounds, dampen your hands), then place them evenly spaced on the baking sheet.
- Bake the macaroons until deep golden brown, about 18 to 20 minutes. Cool completely.
- To dip the macaroons in chocolate, melt the chocolate in a clean, dry bowl set over a pan of simmering water (or in a microwave.)
- Line a baking sheet with plastic wrap or parchment paper.
- Dip the bottoms of each cookie in the chocolate and set the cookies on the baking sheet.
- Refrigerate for 5-10 minutes, until the chocolate is set.
*This recipe was sourced from Davidlebovitz.com with permission.
