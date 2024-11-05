Recipes

Recipe of the day: Coconut chocolate macaroon

If you’re craving a treat that’s chewy, chocolatey, and a little tropical, today’s recipe is for you!

Coconut chocolate macaroon

Coconut chocolate macaroon. Picture: iStock

These mouth-watering bites combine rich bittersweet chocolate with the sweet, nutty flavour of coconut.

Coconut chocolate macaroon

Ingredients

  • 4 large egg whites
  • 1 1/4 cups (250g) sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 1/2 cups (200g) unsweetened shredded coconut, (see note)
  • 1/4 cup (35g) flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste
  • 3 ounces (90g) bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, chopped

Method

  1. In a large skillet or wide saucepan, mix together the egg whites, sugar, salt, and honey.
  2. Over low heat on the stovetop, stir the egg whites and sugar together until the mixture is tepid, but not warm or hot.
  3. You don’t want to cook them; just warmed slightly so they are looser.
  4. Add the coconut, flour, and vanilla.
  5. Continue to stir the mixture over medium heat for a few minutes until it thickens to a cohesive mass. (It’ll be like very thick oatmeal and the bottom will very slightly start to scorch.)
  6. Remove from heat. Transfer to a bowl to cool to room temperature.
  7. When ready to bake, line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat and preheat the oven to 350º F (180ºC).
  8. Form the dough into 1 1/2-inch (4cm) rounds in your hands, squeezing the dough to coax them into rough rounds (remember, the French call them “rocks,” so they can be uneven – for smoother rounds, dampen your hands), then place them evenly spaced on the baking sheet.
  9. Bake the macaroons until deep golden brown, about 18 to 20 minutes. Cool completely.
  10. To dip the macaroons in chocolate, melt the chocolate in a clean, dry bowl set over a pan of simmering water (or in a microwave.)
  11. Line a baking sheet with plastic wrap or parchment paper.
  12. Dip the bottoms of each cookie in the chocolate and set the cookies on the baking sheet.
  13. Refrigerate for 5-10 minutes, until the chocolate is set.

*This recipe was sourced from Davidlebovitz.com with permission.

