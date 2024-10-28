SA Chefs Association welcomes new president, Chef Coo Pillay, and celebrates 50 years of culinary excellence

As the ninth president of SA Chefs, Chef Coo Pillay is dedicated to ensuring the association remains at the forefront of culinary innovation and continues to support its members.

The South African Chefs Association (SA Chefs) has announced the election of Chef Coo Pillay as its new president, as the organisation celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Chef Pillay succeeds Chef James Khoza, the first South African and first Black president of the association.

Speaking to The Citizen, Chef Pillay expressed his excitement about assuming this role.

“What’s really exciting about taking on this role now is that we’ve just celebrated our 50th anniversary. The association has such a rich history and legacy that started back in 1974.

“And I am also the second South African president elected in this 50-year history, following James Khoza, who was the first. I think it truly shows how the culinary landscape in South Africa has evolved.”

Chef Pillay added that Chef Khoza played a pivotal role in diversifying the organisation and highlighting South African talent, setting the stage for him to further this mission.

He reflected on the transformation within the culinary sector over recent decades.

“In the early days, there was a lot of international influence, with chefs in large hotels, restaurants, and corporates primarily being foreign.

“But now we are starting to take South African cuisine and put it on the map.

“We’re seeing more South Africans in leadership positions, with many even leading international brands, hotels, and restaurant chains overseas.”

A legacy of culinary leadership and growth

The South African Chefs Association was founded in 1974 by six visionary chefs who sought to create a unified voice for culinary professionals across the nation.

In the 50 years since, the association has grown into a prominent body representing chefs, caterers, and culinary artisans nationwide.

It has also broadened its focus to encompass all aspects of the food industry, from independent chefs and food scientists to informal food traders.

The association’s impact was highlighted early on through international achievements, such as its outstanding performance at the 1980 IKA Culinary Olympics, where the South African team earned five gold medals.

Chef Pillay expressed his respect for the association’s past leaders, who helped transform SA Chefs into what it is today.

“The previous eight presidents have established a strong brand and a firm foundation.

“Their work allows us to continue expanding and evolving, reaching not only hotel chefs but also cooks, caterers, and culinary professionals across the industry,” he said.

Inclusivity, innovation, and community

Looking to the future, Chef Pillay envisions SA Chefs as a central, unifying presence within South Africa’s culinary community, promoting collaboration and connectivity across the industry.

He aims to harness the power of technology to increase accessibility and foster stronger engagement within the chef community, both locally and internationally.

“Our goal is to be more accessible to our members and the industry at large, utilising digital tools to strengthen our network,” he explained.

Chef Pillay also shared plans to use social media and digital platforms to broaden the association’s reach and foster closer relationships with members.

“Our mission is to celebrate the richness of South African cuisine while embracing new technologies and sustainability practices,” he shared.

Mentorship

Chef Pillay believes that mentorship is one of the most valuable tools for nurturing young talent and securing the future of the culinary industry.

He highlighted how mentorship has played a pivotal role in his growth and success.

“Young chefs represent the future of our industry. It is essential for us to support and mentor them, providing resources for skill development and navigating the ever-evolving culinary trends,” he said.

He sees mentorship as a way for seasoned chefs to guide and inspire the next generation, helping them to hone their skills and develop their own unique culinary voices.

This, he believes, is crucial for keeping South African cuisine vibrant and relevant, both domestically and internationally.

For aspiring chefs, Chef Pillay said: “Never give up, even when faced with challenges,

“The culinary paths are diverse and offer numerous opportunities—from opening a restaurant to entering culinary education. It is crucial to set goals and strive towards them.”

As SA Chefs enters its next chapter, Chef Pillay promises to bring renewed focus to the association’s mission of education, inclusivity, and collaboration.

“Our association is here to support each chef, cook, and culinary professional in South Africa, ensuring they have the resources, networks, and guidance they need to succeed.

“Together, we’ll continue to build a vibrant and sustainable future for South African cuisine, celebrating both our rich culinary heritage and our role in the global food landscape.”

