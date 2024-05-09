Cape Town police apprehend male suspect in alleged Bolt driver stabbing

The Bolt driver allegedly stabbed two passengers aged 21 and 20. He’s expected to appear Cape Town Magistrates court on Friday.

According to the Western Cape police, a 39-year-old male suspect was arrested on Wednesday in Brooklyn, Milnerton in connection with the alleged Bolt driver stabbing incident in Cape Town. Picture: Getty Images

According to the Western Cape police a 39-year-old male suspect was arrested on Wednesday in Brooklyn, Milnerton, in connection with the alleged Bolt driver stabbing incident in Cape Town.

“He will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates court on Friday on a charge of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH),” police Media Liaison Officer Captain F.C. Van Wyk told The Citizen.

The alleged attack took place in Table View on Saturday after the driver in question refused to drop off the riders at their requested location.

The driver then allegedly started hitting the person in the passenger seat, and when a fight erupted and the car stopped, the group of friends ran away. The driver then allegedly ran after them and stabbed two of the women.

The victims of the alleged attack opened a criminal case on Tuesday.

“Bolt can confirm that a case has been opened and that the driver was at the police station yesterday, Wednesday, 8 May, to cooperate with the investigation. Regarding his arrest, the police are currently on the lead with this matter and handling it,” PR Manager of Bolt Africa, Sandra Buyole said to The Citizen.

Blocked driver

Buyole confirmed to the publication that the driver in question has been blocked from the e-hailing service.

“The block means that the driver won’t be able to have access to the app and take trips,” said Buyole.

“Bolt is currently conducting an internal investigation and is in contact with the investigating officer to provide the police with all the information required.”

There have been growing calls from South Africans, women in particular, as they form the largest part of victims, to cancel the e-hailing service. The non-profit organization Women For Change has led the charge.

“Bolt is actively addressing the situation by cooperating fully with the authorities, blocking the driver involved, and providing support to the victims.

“In terms of support for the victims, Bolt has offered face-to-face counselling and ongoing assistance to ensure they receive the necessary care and support during this difficult time,” said Buyole.

A senior Bolt executive is in Cape Town for further assistance. “[Bolt’s] Customer Support Team Lead has made themselves available to travel to Cape Town to offer further assistance and express sympathy over the incident.”

