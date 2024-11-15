Food And Drink

Dubai chocolate hits SA shelves at R400: Is it worth the price?

Chocolate

Dubai City Chocolate Slab. Picture: Screenshot/ Instagram

Dubai’s premium chocolate, Bind Milk Chocolate, has hit local shelves. But, is it worth the splurge?

The chocolate is priced at R400 for a 200g bar and R130 for 60g bar.

According to the product details on the Dis-Chem website, it is made with smooth milk chocolate and a creamy pistachio filling, offering a rich and nutty taste.

The packaging is inspired by Dubai’s beauty, showcasing iconic landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab on the packaging.

Dubai chocolate Social media reviews

Bind Milk Chocolate has sparked a debate on social media: Is it a treat worth indulging in, or is it simply overpriced? Here’s what people had to say:

Melleny, who recently bought the chocolate, felt it was not worth the price and rated it 5/10.

“Because it’s a milk chocolate, I did not expect it to smell rich like a dark chocolate slab would… I couldn’t tell the difference between the chocolate and the green part, other than the texture and the buttery taste from the green part. Unfortunately, this was not my money’s worth,” Melleny said.

The Dubai Chocolate was NOT what i expected 😕@Dis-Chem #dubaichocolate #dubaichocolatebar #chocolates #reviewfood

Miranda and her friends were also unimpressed.

“It doesn’t taste bad, but it is not worth R400. Not for me, there is no crunch,” Miranda said.

#dubaichocolate #notworththehype #tiktoksouthafrica

However, Olivia, who tried the chocolate with a Dis-Chem employee right in the store, had a different opinion, as they enjoyed the chocolate.

“It’s worth it,” they said.

#dubaichocolatebar #dischemsouthafrica #foodies #rating #fyp #dischemirenelink @Rayne

