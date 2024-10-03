SA chef Siba Mtongana’s ‘No DNA, just RSA’ moment at the World Culinary Awards

The award is for her Cape Town eatery, SIBA - The Restaurant, that is located inside The Table Bay Hotel.

South African chef Siba Mtongana with her award for Africa’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant at the World Culinary Awards at Summersalt Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai, UAE. Picture: sibamtongana/Instagram

Celebrated chef Siba Mtongana had her own ‘No DNA, just RSA’ moment on the world stage when her eatery won Africa’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant at the World Culinary Awards at Summersalt Jumeirah Al Naseem, in Dubai.

“Always an honour and humbling privilege to represent my country and continent on a global stage! We brought it home,” Mtongana wrote on Instagram reflecting on her win.

Grateful

“To my core team at the restaurant who’ve held the fort while I have attention to our new baby, The Siba Deli and other new ventures at The Siba Co Group, enkosi, baie dankie, thank you,” said the chef.

“This one I dedicate to GOD, as without Him this year, with all the trials and tribulations I went through in building businesses, I wouldn’t have been here. Imisebenzi ye zandla Zakhe! Work of His hands! Thank you Jesus!”

The World Culinary Awards are an initiative to recognise and reward excellence in the Culinary industry, with this year being the fifth edition.

“Our winners are the visionaries whose creativity and craftsmanship bring joy to millions of people every day,” said World Culinary Awards Director Rina van Staden in a statement.

“Their hard work, commitment and unwavering passion for the culinary arts inspire us all. My congratulations to each of them.”

The World Culinary Awards

The World Culinary Awards is the sister event to the World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 31st anniversary.

South Africa’s Salsify at the Roundhouse was named Africa’s Best Landmark Restaurant. The city of Cape Town won the Africa’s Best Culinary City Destination award.

Dubai was named ‘World’s Best Culinary Destination’ and ‘Middle East’s Best Culinary Destination’. Italy collected ‘Europe’s Best Culinary Destination’.

Peru was voted ‘Latin America’s Best Culinary Destination’ and South Africa collected ‘Africa’s Best Culinary Destination’.

Jamaica won ‘Caribbean’s Best Culinary Destination’, whilst Thailand was crowned ‘Asia’s Best Culinary Destination’.

South Africa was named Africa’s Best Culinary Destination at the same awards last year.

Perched on the 65th floor of the lebua Hotel Bangkok, MezzaLuna was voted ‘World’s Best Restaurant’ for its unique fusion of premium Japanese ingredients with classic French cooking techniques.

Dubai’s restaurants enjoyed a strong showing. Atlantis the Royal took double honours, winning ‘World’s Best Hotel for Brunch’ and ‘World’s Best Hotel Restaurant’ – Ariana’s Persian Kitchen @ Atlantis the Royal.

Ossiano Restaurant @ Atlantis the Palm claimed ‘World’s Best Culinary Experience’.

