13 Nov 2024

03:25 pm

Did Martha Stewart swipe the milk tart and dub it ‘desperation pie’? Mzansi is not having it!

"We've got a pretty big problem on our hands. The Americans have stolen the milk tart. Yup, you heard me. They stole the milk tart."

Milk tart sprinkled with cinnamon spice close up on rustic white textured background - Sweet pie crust filled with creamy custard

I will m**r you with a koek sister. That’s milk tart auntie!” Picture: iStock

Milk tart is South Africa’s answer to a sweet slice of heaven, where creamy custard meets buttery crust in perfect harmony. This humble dessert is like a warm hug in tart form – spiced just enough to make you smile and topped with a dash of cinnamon to keep things cozy.

However, one man recently sparked a heated debate by claiming that Americans hijacked the iconic tart and made it their own.

“We’ve got a pretty big problem on our hands. The Americans have stolen the milk tart. Yup, you heard me. They stole the milk tart,” Thabo Baloyi said on the video. “I mean, we’ve gladly given away Elon Musk, we’ve gladly given away Charlize Theron, even Nelson Mandela’s hearing aid, for crying out loud.

“But it’s never enough for some people. This milk tart has its own name, and its own origin story. It comes from the state of Indiana, and it’s called, wait for it, desperation pie. It’s a big deal, Martha Stewart even has her own recipe.”

Watch: ‘The Americans have stolen the milk tart’

@thabo_baloyi_ The Americans have stolen our milk tart… #SouthAfrica #SouthAfricans #Milktart ♬ original sound – Thabo Baloyi

Martha Stewart’s ‘desperation pie’: South Africa’s milk tart?

When Martha Stewart dropped her “desperation pie” recipe, the internet exploded – because it’s basically South Africa’s milk tart in disguise! The post on Instagram was captioned: “The official state pie of Indiana, sugar cream is a regional specialty. It has a rich vanilla custard filling inside a buttery pastry crust.”

One South African commented: “I will m**r you with a koeksister. That’s milk tart auntie!”

Another responded with: “Ms Martha, I am offended! All South Africans are offended! Please ma’am you are not being very lekker,” while another wrote: “How to anger a whole nation in just one video. South Africans unite! Milk tart dear lady, it is called milk tart.”

Watch: Martha Stewart makes her ‘desperation pie’

@marthastewartliving The official state pie of Indiana, sugar cream is a regional specialty. It has a rich vanilla custard filling inside a buttery pastry crust. Get the recipe at the link in our bio. #marthastewart #pie #recipe #dessert ♬ original sound – Martha Stewart

Where does milk tart come from?

Milk tart, or melktert in Afrikaans, is a South African dessert with deep roots in the country’s history. It was introduced by the Dutch settlers in the 17th century, who brought their custard tart recipes with them. Over time, it evolved into the beloved South African version, typically made with a smooth, sweet milk custard in a pastry crust, dusted with cinnamon.

While variations of custard tarts exist in different cultures, South Africa’s milk tart is uniquely tied to the nation’s culinary identity. So, it’s South African, but with a European twist!

