Five Valentine’s Day restaurant specials near you

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Valentine’s Day comes with the expectation of gifting your partner with something special, and what is more special than food and a Valentine’s Day restaurant treat?

There are plenty of Valentine’s Day restaurant specials on offer, and we have compiled a list of the best around Johannesburg and Cape Town for couples to enjoy.

Valentine’s Day restaurant specials near you

Radisson Red

In the hub of Rosebank, just a few minutes’ walk from restaurants and other hotels, RED Rosebank’s OUI BAR + KTCHN is hosting a four-course menu during the day of love.

Chef Genghis San has curated a menu packed with flavour.

Starters are shucked Knysna oysters dressed with a sundried tomato and chilli pesto, on a strawberry and Asian green salad, a trio of salmon done three ways — smoked, seared and ceviche, or grilled asparagus accompanied by goat cheese and candy-roasted walnuts.

The menu also includes a lemon and lime sorbet palate cleanser and sharing platters.

For vegetarians and healthy eaters, it also features vegetable crisps, hummus and baba ghanoush. The dessert is a surprise but has been described as decadent in the form of a DIY platter for two.

The four-course dinner including entertainment will cost R600 per person.

An overnight stay which includes dinner and breakfast costs R2 850 per person.

Olives & Plates

A popular brunch and lunch spot in Hyde Park Corner, Olives & Plates is known for its hearty, healthy meals and decadent cakes.

They are offering a 3-course dinner as a Valentine’s Day restaurant special.

Bookings are essential, and the menu will cost R750 per person. Click here to find out more.

Tang Waterfall and Sandton

Taking Sandton by storm when it opened in early 2021, Tang Sandton, a venture by talented entrepreneur Nicky van der Walt, opened its second location in Waterfront, Cape Town.

Against its intimate dark, modern background inspired by contemporary Japan, this date will certainly be cosy.

Tang’s Valentine’s Day specials will come with a complimentary glass of Van der Walt’s very own wine, Mirabelle Rosé.

There will be two menus that will entice your appetite and the restaurant is expecting you to dress casually elegant.

The menu includes some of their menu favourite favourites such as oysters, and dim sum, while starters include choices of tuna takai with onion panzu and citrus soy, rock shrimp, or spare rib.

Mains on offer are a choice of robata local fillet, salmon teriyaki, and half Peking duck.

End on a sweet note with either salted caramel fondant or sticky banana pudding.

The two Valentine’s set menus cost R1000 and R1500 respectively.

For more information visit Tang’s website

Vivace Restaurant

Enjoy a romantic four-course dinner overlooking Sandton’s skyline. Executive Chef, Slobodan Stefancic for Radisson Blu Santon’s Vivace has created a menu consisting of grilled beef fillet, and roasted kingklip along with an array of decadent desserts which will leave couples spoilt for choice.

The Valentine’s day menu costs R695 per person and includes a welcome drink, a glass of bubbly during mains, and live entertainment on the night.

Bookings are essential, and you can contact Tanith at tanith.hillocks@radissonblu.com or by calling ‪ 011 245 8000‬.

Hussar Grill – Durbanville

Hussar Grill is having an affordable two course Valentine’s Day menu costing R399 per couple, or enjoy their 3 Course menu for R510 – available only for the 14 of February in the lush Cape Town suburb of Durbanville.

The menus both consist of a complimentary bottle of wine and chocolate vodka martinis. For more information visit the Hussar Grill website