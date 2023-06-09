Inside Bombay Sapphire’s star studded World Gin Day celebration

By Lineo Lesemane

To celebrate World Gin Day, Bombay Sapphire held an exclusive event at Beechwood Gardens in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on 8 June.

For eight years, the premium gin has run The Artisan Series, an art competition created by the brand to provide emerging artists with an international platform.

It has also partnered with well-known artists and creators such as Tracey Emin, Thomas Heatherwick, and Tom Dixon for the Bombay Sapphire Designer Glassware Competition.

Bombay Sapphire was awarded the prestigious Double Gold and Gold Medal at the 17th San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) this year.

The #StireYourSenses experience was MCed by the award-winning actress and entrepreneur Nambitha Ben-Mazwi with a star-studded guest list that included Celeste Ntuli, Tshepi Vundla, Sandile Mahlangu, Ami Faku, K Naomi, and other celebs including members of the media, mixologists, and lifestyle content creators.

Celeste Ntuli and K Naomi at Bombay Sapphire Stir your senses event. Picture: supplied

Actor Sandile Mahlangu at Bombay Sapphire Stir your senses event. Picture: supplied

Nambitha said she was honoured to host another Bombay Sapphire sensory experience which left her in awe and with her cup filled.

“Yesterday was nothing short of magical… Our palates were invigorated, aroma’s activated, creativity stirred, sight and sound fulfilled by household talent, and our inner gin mixologist unleashed.”

Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi at Bombay Sapphire Stir your senses event. Picture: supplied

Made from 10 sustainability-sourced and hand-selected botanicals from exotic locations around the world, Bombay Sapphire makes the perfect creative canvas cocktails that awaken all the senses.

Here are two recipes you can try in celebration of World Gin Day tomorrow, 10 June.

Pink grapefruit, rosemary gin & tonic twist

Ingredients

50ml BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin

100ml Chilled premium tonic water

2 Pink grapefruit wedges

2 Fresh rosemary sprigs

Method

1. Add a sprig of rosemary, then gently squeeze a wedge of fresh pink grapefruit into your balloon glass before dropping it in.

2. Add BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and swirl so the flavours subtly infuse.

3. Fill the glass with ice cubes and top with chilled tonic water.

4. Gently stir to combine and finish the drink with a wedge of pink grapefruit and a sprig of rosemary before serving.

Pink grapefruit, rosemary gin and tonic twist. Picture: supplied

Bombay Sapphire Negroni

Ingredients

25ml Bombay Sapphire

25ml MARTINI ® Rosso Vermouth

25ml MARTINI® Bitter

Orange zest

Method

1. Fill a tumbler with ice.

2. Build ingredients in the glass and stir gently to mix.

3. Garnish with orange zest.

