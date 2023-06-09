Meet the top 12 Miss SA 2023 finalists

By Lineo Lesemane

Only 12 ladies remain in the battle for the Miss SA 2023 title. The organisation has officially announced the top 12 finalists vying for the crown, and they are:

Natasha Joubert

The 25-year-old from Tshwane, who said it feels surreal being back and getting a second chance.

She added: “I know this is a testimony I need to share and an incredible message: ‘You’re never a product of your circumstances. You’re a product of your choices.’ I felt incredible when I walked out of my interview, knowing I wore my heart on my sleeve.”

Nande Mabala

Also, 25 representing Western Cape, Nande said making it to the top 12 has affirmed the validity of her dreams.

“My standout moment has to be when I was told I had made it to the top 12. I cried tears of victory. I am so proud of myself; I showed the judges my heart, and they saw something in me. They believed in my advocacy and my capabilities.

Melissa Nayimuli

The Eastern Cape model, aged 27, said this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her.

“To say I am grateful for being selected as a top 12 finalist for Miss South Africa 2023 is an understatement. This year’s top 30 was incredible. Being surrounded by such intelligent, powerful, and purposeful women has been an uplifting experience”

Lungo Katete

26-year-old Miss SA 2023 hopeful from Midrand said ever since she was a little girl, entering Miss South Africa has been her ultimate dream.

“When I was told I had been selected to be a part of the top 12, I couldn’t contain my emotions and burst into tears. In that moment, I realised that the little girl who had spent her entire life yearning to be among the Miss South Africa top 12 and wear the crown was now living in that very reality.

Levern ‘Donnatella’ José

Lerven, aged 23 from Kimberley in the Northern Cape, said her journey was not easy but worth it.

“I was overwhelmed by a wave of emotions when I found out I made it to the top 12. I am extremely proud of myself for being vulnerable and honest in my interview. The Miss South Africa Organisation has amazed me so much with the support offered and simply creating a safe and comfortable space for me to be my authentic self.”

Lebohang Raputsoe

From Sharpeville in Vereeniging, the 24-year-old said: “I can almost feel the excitement all over again when we were told we had made it to the top 12. The feeling of being chosen among a group of incredible women testifies to the reality that dreams do come true. The journey so far has stretched my potential, and the sisterhood is a bond that keeps deepening. I am truly grateful to be part of the top 12.”

Keaoleboga Nkashe

Aged 27 from North West, Kealeboga said coming back to the competition was way harder than it was the first time.

“This time around, I truly wanted the judges to see that alongside this fun, courageous and humorous person, there’s a woman who is extremely smart, focused, and who refuses to give up until her purpose is realised.”

Jordan van der Vyver

Also aged 27 representing Western Cape, she says as the first married contestant, she is immensely grateful and overwhelmed with excitement for making it to the top 12.

“Being here is groundbreaking and a huge honour. I am thrilled to represent women who were once excluded from pursuing and realising their dreams due to societal norms.”

Homba Mazaleni

The 23-year-old model said she is overwhelmed with joy and pure gratitude.

“Growing up, I’d always wonder how it would feel to walk through the doors of the Miss South Africa family, and now I can proudly say to that younger version of myself that I have a place and proudly belong to this groundbreaking family.”

Bryoni Govender

Bryoni is a 26-year-old model from Kempton Park in Gauteng. She said she worked hard to be in the top 12.

“I am excited and determined to continue with my Miss South Africa journey because I have found confidence in my authentic self. And now, more than ever, I am ready to become an ambassador for South Africa. Making the top 12 is just one step closer to reaching my goal.”

Anke Rothmann

Aged 23, Anke said entering the Miss SA competitions has given her a chance to get to know other women.

“When it was announced that I was part of the top 12 for Miss South Africa 2023, it was the biggest moment of disbelief I have ever experienced. I will never get used to this constant feeling of gratitude in my heart.

Ané Oosthuysen

The 25-year-old model from Vanderbijlpark said making the top 12 has been life-changing for her.

“I have always dreamt about this moment, and to finally have the opportunity to live it out is so surreal. It reaffirms my belief in myself and my advocacy. I am excited to see how this journey will unfold, and even though it has been a bit stressful and challenging, it’s been so rewarding.”

