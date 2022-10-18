Yet another business folds as a result of load shedding

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Another business has shut its doors as a result of the continued breakdown of power supply by Eskom.

Mangrove Joburg is a popular cafe, restaurant and bar in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, which became part of the culture of the community. It was known as a spot for creatives in music, art and local cuisine when it opened in 2020.

Announcing the sad news late on Monday, Mangrove wrote: “What we have achieved in just over two years has been a beautiful journey – holding space for new relationships to be formed, making room for new events and brands to take shape, building a community and more than anything, inspiring Braam to dream in the midst of uncertainty and believe in what seemed impossible.

“After two years we are left with no choice but to close down. Many factors influenced this decision, including Covid-19, load shedding and the economic environment. Despite our best efforts over the last few months, it was impossible to continue our business under these challenges.”

The restaurant said they will ensure that the staff transitions are treated fairly and that their event partners and suppliers be informed of the changes.

“We believe Nina Simone when she said: ‘To be young, gifted and black, it’s where its at.’ As a majority black-owned business we did this, so black youth know it’s possible. Keep believing in the beauty of your dreams. Keep believing in the power of the collective,” they said.

Mangrove Joburg thanked their supporters for their outpouring of love.

People shared on Twitter how disappointed they were with Mangrove Joburg’s closure.

I'm really sad about Mangrove closing????. It was really the first place I felt a sense of community and home after moving to Joburg it became almost like a second home. Ah bro????.— MINISTER OF GROOVE, ARTS & CULTURE (@thee_mind) October 17, 2022

Mangrove closing down has me grieving, I partnered so much with them. This is such a loss for the Braam community and Joburg culture overall????— QUEER AF (@Dzaddy_T) October 18, 2022

And I was just there recently, my friend and I planned to head back again after exam time. This is sad. ????— harlow • (@hrlwww) October 17, 2022

In September, Maps Maponyane’s burger restaurant Buns Out closed its doors also due to load shedding.

Their last service was on Sunday, 9 October.

