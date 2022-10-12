Maps Maponyane gets new gig after Buns Out closure

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Presenting them their flowers whilst they are still alive. Mzansi Magic has a new show that will honour living legends in entertainment.

The piloted show will be presented by multi-talented media personality Maps Maponyane.

Mzansi Magic announced Mzansi Icons it’s new show that will closely look into the lives, lessons and legends of the biggest names in various industries.

Maponyane has a strong social media presence for his influencing, TV presenting, travel content and brand partnerships as well as the burger business, Buns Out.

The interviews will see famous celebrities opening up like never before, touching on the toughest moments of their careers, struggling with success and the rewards that come with fame.

Guests will include kwaito icon and businessman Kabelo Mabalane, sports executive Jessica Motaung, musician and entrepreneur Khuli Chana, and marketing titan Zibusiso Mkhwanazi.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net explained why Mzansi Icons is necessary for local television.

“South Africans love their media personalities, and the opportunity to get to know them – in their own words – is one we know audiences will enjoy,” she said in a statement.

Adonisi says Maponyane was a great choice as a host because of his versatility to dig deep into certain topics.

Mzansi Icons will premiere on 18 October, at 8pm on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.

Maps Maponyane restaurant closes

Earlier this month, Maponyane made the tough decision to close his successful burger restaurant Buns Out.

Their last service was on Sunday, 9 October. The biggest factor for their closures was load shedding.

Making the announcement in late September to mark their three-year anniversary, Buns Out wrote: “Wow! What a journey it’s been! Today marks 3 years since we first opened Buns Out.

“When we started, we had no idea what was to come and how fun, inspiring and challenging a journey it was going to be. We survived COVID through various forms and stages, we survived lockdowns and we’ve survived Load shedding – sort of.

“With that said, we have decided to close our Linden Store.”