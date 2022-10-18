Eskom paints grim picture of load shedding for week

Faizel Patel

Eskom has painted a grim picture of the load shedding schedule for the week.

The power utility has announced that stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until midnight on Tuesday, and thereafter stage 2 will be kick-in until 5am on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the rolling blackouts will then resume at stage 3 at 4pm until midnight on Wednesday and be repeated on Thursday.

“Stage 2 will then be implemented from 4pm until midnight on Friday. Eskom will publish a further update on Friday afternoon, or as soon as any further significant changes occur.”

Status of generation units

“Since yesterday morning, a unit each at Duvha, Medupi as well as three units at Kendal power stations have returned to service. A generation unit each at Arnot, Camden, Tutuka and Kusile power stations remain out of service following breakdowns in the past 24 hours,” Mantshantsha said.

Mantshantsha said the ailing parastatal currently has 5 106MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 576MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Load shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdown,” Mantshantsha said.

