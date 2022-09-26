Navaratri 2022: A period of conscious eating and meditation

Narissa Subramoney

It’s that time of the year again. Over the next nine days, Hindus across the globe will be observing Navaratri, a festival commemorating the Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon king Mahishasura.

Navaratri also marks the beginning of festival season in India.

Durga is considered to be among the most powerful deities in Hindu mythology. During this period, devotees will observe prayer, meditation and practice some form of fasting (intermittent or meat and alcohol-free.)

The science of Navarathri

Humanitarian and educational NGO the Art of Living Foundation explains the science behind Navarathri.

Ancient vedic pujas (prayer), for the welfare, peace and prosperity of every living being on the planet, are conducted for nine days at the organisation’s main Ashram in Bangalore, led by revered yogi Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Divine blessings are invoked so that everyone obtains wisdom and the following three shaktis:

Ichcha Shakti – Willpower

Kriya Shakti – Power to perform the right action

Jnana Shakti – Knowledge of right action



Intermittent fasting and the Sattvik diet

During these nine days, ardent devotees may opt for intermittent fasting (upvas), and may switch to a sattvik diet, which brings the body into an optimal state for meditation.

Although, meditation and yoga are best practised on an empty stomach. But conscious eating will help the body retain the benefits of meditation and yoga practice.

In the practice of yoga, there are three types of foods that have varying qualities and health effects: sattvic, rajasic and tamasic.

Picture – Pintrest

Sattvik foods

The Sattvik diet is essentially a vegetarian diet based on Ayurvedic principles and is popular among yoga enthusiasts. It includes fresh produce and nuts, which is why this diet may lead to several health benefits.

The word “sattvic” means “pure essence”, and its foods are believed to be pure and balanced, offering feelings of calmness, happiness and mental clarity.

The diet also discourages using a few plant foods, such as garlic and onion. While Ayurveda recognises onions and garlic as blood purifiers, it regards onion as tamasic in nature (makes people irritable) and garlic to be rajsic (disturbed sleep and drained energy) in nature.

The Sattvic diet is quite restrictive, with many healthy foods that are off-limits, but it is the recommended diet for spiritual seekers.

Rajasic foods

Rajasic foods, according to Ayurveda principles, have a stimulating effect on the mind and body.

These foods are thought to stimulate aggression, passion, fire, imbalance of emotion, and energy, alter the consciousness and create depression.

According to Ayurveda, it is believed that people who can’t stay still or are always moving are more drawn to Rajasic food. This restlessness happens because either they are stuck in the past or think too much about the future.

Examples include fish, eggs and chicken, hot spices, salt, brinjal (eggplant), onion, garlic, radish, tea, coffee, aerated drinks, chocolate, etc.

Tamasic foods

Tamasic foods are believed to have a slowing down effect on the body and ultimately promote laziness.

Instead of nourishment, these foods, according to Vedic understanding of nutrition, lower our resistance to disease, cloud the mind, and promote negative emotions. They block the flow of energy and produce harmful toxins.

Examples of tamasic food include meat, fish, onions, garlic, mushrooms, overripe and underripe fruits and vegetables. Additionally, some fermented foods like vinegar, bread, pastries, cakes, alcohol and even leftovers and stale food are considered Tamasic.

