Nedbank Alchemy returns for 2026 with winemaker Shawn Mathyse and artist Justice Mukheli.

The Stellenbosch afternoon did what this writer hoped it would.

It was warm and golden, and the sun was slowly sinking over the Ken Forrester Wine Estate when guests gathered in the garden for the launch of the 2026 Nedbank Alchemy.

A glass of Ken Forrester’s Sparklehorse MCC, a 100% chenin blanc, was pressed into every hand, with freshly prepared canapés circulating.



This was my first Alchemy, and the mood was relaxed. It was less “corporate launch” and more “long dinner that happens to have a purpose.”

Dan Nicholl, the broadcaster and writer behind ‘Dan Really Likes Wine’. Picture: Supplied

That purpose was unpacked when MC Dan Nicholl, the broadcaster and writer behind Dan Really Likes Wine, introduced Nedbank’s Chief Marketing Officer, Khensani Nobanda.

After her warm welcome, she introduced the two men at the heart of this year’s edition: winemaker Shawn Mathyse and multidisciplinary artist Justice Mukheli.

So, what exactly is Alchemy?

Even Nedbank admits the idea is still taking shape.

“We haven’t quite crystallised 100% what it is,” Nobanda told The Citizen in an interview. And she seems happy about that.

She explained, however, that three things were fixed from the start. The bank would pair people from industries that don’t usually meet. The wine would always be top-notch. And the project would give something back.

A glass of MCC to welcome guests to the Ken Forrester Winery. Picture: Supplied

The benefits are also viewed in three levels. Clients get a good experience and a closer connection to the brand. Each collaborator brings a story that shows “where you start is not where you’re going to end up”. And buyers get a great wine while contributing to what she calls the Alchemy Fund.

“There’s a story in every bottle. How lucky am I as the CMO of Nedbank that I get to showcase what our brand stands for?” says Nobanda, a self-confessed wine lover.

The 2026 edition is the second chapter.

The inaugural release paired winemaker Mathew Day with Chef Nti for heritage experiences in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

This year’s theme is travel: how South African wine leaves the Cape and finds a place at tables around the world. The wine is a chenin blanc, made by Mathyse, Head Winemaker at Ken Forrester Vineyards, from the vineyards behind the estate’s FMC and other selected parcels on the property.

Growth is also already visible. Last year’s release was 600 bottles, while this year’s has been taken up to 850.

Nedbank Alchemy 2026 Chenin Blanc. Picture: Supplied

Two creatives, one idea

While the first year’s pairing (a winemaker and a chef), made sense, this year’s pairing looks unlikely on paper. Mathyse turns grapes into wine, while Mukheli, who has visited more than 40 countries in the past year, turns his travels into art.



The bank believes their stories rhyme, though. Mathyse is the child of a farm labourer and a domestic worker, and Ken Forrester gave him his first opening. Mukheli worked through dyslexia to international recognition.

Winemaker Shawn Mathyse and his parents at the Nedbank Alchemy dinner at Ken Forrester Winery in Stellenbosch. Picture: Supplied

They presented their collaboration as The Journey to Alchemy, a programme of immersive experiences that walks guests through the wine and the thinking behind it.

In a chat with The Citizen, Mukheli says he came back to Nedbank for “the people” and the intention behind the work.



He considers travel something that makes his “landscape much bigger”.

“I can dream bigger, and I can see myself beyond the things I grew up only seeing.”

Though they gel so well in person, Mathyse and Mukheli’s first conversation was online, and both describe an instant click. Mukheli had braced for ego.

“People who have achieved as much as he has are often not humble,” he said. “For the first time. I felt like, ‘wow, here’s someone with way more humility than me. ‘I loved that.”

Mathyse, who admits he knew nothing about Mukheli beforehand, felt the same pull. “It’s not about wine. Wine is just the mediator. There’s art, there’s culture. It brings people together.”

Dinner under the trees

A three-course harvest table dinner set outdoors, with a row of perfectly manicured trees flanking either side at the 2026 Alchemy launch dinner. Picture: Supplied

After the formalities, we moved to a three-course harvest table dinner set outdoors, with a row of perfectly manicured trees flanking either side.

The three-course menu was hand-picked and prepared by My Kitchen Rules South Africa season 3 winners Izak Redelinghuys and Wesse Pieterse.

It was easy to forget a bank was behind it all, which is the point. Nobanda describes Alchemy as “a different way of meeting” clients, in keeping with Nedbank’s pitch of inviting people “to see money differently”.

Where the money goes

Every bottle sold funds The Alchemist Fund, which backs the Pinotage Youth Development Academy (PYDA). The academy gives young people, many from historically disadvantaged communities, a route into the industry through training in viticulture, winemaking, hospitality, and wine tourism.

It also covers workplace readiness and personal development, with opportunities that include harvest placements abroad and overseas sommelier training.

At the launch, Mathyse pointed to the proof: “There are PYD students [and graduates] working here.”

For him, that is the real reward.

“I’m not doing it for myself. I’m doing it for the next generation.”

Kensi Nobanda, Chief Marketing Officer: Nedbank Group. Picture: Supplied

Nobanda says the fund is about “changing the value system and transforming the wine value chain of South Africa”.

It sits within the company’s wider commitment to the sector, which covers talent development, transformation funding, sustainability, support for wine businesses and the promotion of South African wines. Mukheli is also making artworks that will contribute to the fund.

Don’t overcomplicate it

Asked what he’d tell people intimidated by wine, Mathyse didn’t hesitate.

“Don’t overcomplicate wine. It’s a beverage. You don’t need to read a book about it. You just need to know: is this wine lekker? Do I like it or not?”

He recalled a wine trip to Lagos, where the liquor store’s champagne bottles were sleeved in cartoon characters for children’s parties. Kids get sparkling juice, adults get the bubbly, and a culture is built across generations.

“That’s what we need to cultivate,” he said, “and teach the next generation responsibly.”

Writer Sandisiwe Mbhele takes in the scent of a Nedbank Alchemy 2026 Chenin Blanc. Picture: Supplied

Nobanda is already thinking long-term. “What I hope for in 10 years’ time is that I look back at Alchemy 1 to Alchemy 10, and people say, ‘We’re building the collection.'”

The Joburg edition of Alchemy is set to follow.

Meanwhile, Mukheli’s own exhibition, which explores religion and spirituality and is shared with his twin brother and their best friends, runs until February 2027.

Kaunda Selisho was hosted in Stellenbosch by Nedbank.