Investigative reports identify several companies linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in the alleged financial network.

Leaked Deutsche Bank documents reveal that a suspected Russian money-laundering network funnelled money through a Hungarian bank owned by allies of the country’s ex-leader Viktor Orban, Hungarian media reported Wednesday.

International media including The Financial Times, Le Monde and The New York Times published reports Tuesday based on millions of leaked documents and emails that shine a light on questionable past practices at the German banking giant.

The media consortium found that several major companies involved were linked to the sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

Hungarian bank linked to suspected Russian network

The documents show that MKB, a bank partly owned by the Hungarian government, played a key role in a suspected Russian “laundromat” network, the investigative site Direkt36 said.

MKB came under the control of businessmen closely tied to Orban, the Kremlin-friendly prime minister at the time, in 2017 and later helped finance his far-right allies abroad, including France’s Marine Le Pen.

The Russian network transferred at least 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 million) between 2017 and 2020 and displayed “numerous signs of organised crime”, according to Direkt36.

“MKB Bank played a key role in the network’s operation, having initiated and received the highest proportion of transfers,” Direkt36 said.

Offshore companies moved hundreds of millions

Five of the network’s 15 key companies, which were mostly registered in Hong Kong and Cyprus, held accounts at the bank despite having no apparent connection to Hungary, it added.

“These had received and sent at least 460 million euros,” the report said.

Although MKB claimed it had closed most of its offshore client accounts in 2019, Deutsche Bank did not see a “significant” decrease in “the high proportion of transactions originating from non-resident clients”, according to the article.

Deutsche Bank ended relationship with MKB

This led the German banking giant to sever its longstanding relationship with the Hungarian bank, which caused a brief “panic” at MKB until it secured a replacement arrangement with the Dutch bank ING, Direkt36 said.

MKB and its successor MBH Bank have come under media scrutiny in Hungary for financing projects linked to Orban’s allies.

Austrian media on Wednesday also reported that documents from the Deutsche Bank leak showed payments from a suspected money-laundering network to several Austrian companies, including the private jet operator Avcon Jet and helicopter services provider Wucher.

One of the network’s Hong Kong-registered companies, Dempshire Corporation, had ties to Deripaska and channelled more than 130 million euros over three years, Der Standard reported.