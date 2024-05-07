PRIME Hydration: From luxury to bargain – Grab yours for R10

Shoprite’s Checkers stores are now selling the energy drink for R10. This is 75% lower than the same time last year.

Lawsuits have been filed over PRIME Hydration’s chemical composition and alleged excessive caffeine content. Picture: X

PRIME Hydration burst onto the South African market in April 2023, initially priced between R350 to R800 for a 500ml bottle.

The launch generated considerable excitement, with long queues and frequent stock shortages. However, within a year, prices dramatically dropped to as low as R10 in certain outlets.

PRIME Hydration: First the buzz, then the price drop

The energy drink is endorsed by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI, who own shares in the brand. It’s now selling for R10 in Shoprite’s Checkers stores. This is 75% lower than the same time last year.

Not all outlets have dropped their prices so low. At Takealot, you will still fork out R150 for a 500ml bottle tropical flavoured PRIME Hydration drink.

However, the sharp decrease at some outlets prompts consumers to investigate the reasons behind this shift and presents a valuable lesson in navigating trendy product purchases.

Trendy energy drink

Initially positioned as a luxury brand, PRIME Hydration’s high price tag conveyed exclusivity, appealing to consumers interested in lifestyle products endorsed by influencers and celebrities.

This marketing approach fuelled its initial popularity among trend-conscious consumers eager to stay current. However, as the initial excitement waned, so did consumer demand, resulting in a significant decline in market price.

Explaining the huge price drop, Shoprite said it had lowered the price significantly to rid itself of all existing imported stocks as it geared itself up to now source it from a local manufacturer, reported News24.

Lawsuits over chemical composition

The discounted price at Checkers and Checkers Hyper stores is also unrelated to the controversy surrounding the PRIME group’s energy sports drinks in the United States, the retailer said.

Lawsuits have been filed over their chemical composition and alleged excessive caffeine content.

According to an USA Today‘s report in April, the most recent lawsuit in New York revolves around alleged misleading practices regarding the company’s 340ml energy drinks. They are said to contain between 215 to 225mg of caffeine, contrary to the advertised 200mg.

YouTuber Paul has personally refuted the allegations in a TikTok video, stating that PRIME followed “every single guideline and regulation”.

He also mentioned that previous claims of the US Food and Drug Administration probing the beverage “never happened”.

NOW READ: A look at how an energy drink lost its prime in just one year in Mzansi