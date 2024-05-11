Partnership set to better lives of Limpopo people

Sanedi and University of Venda partner to advance renewable energy research, fostering agricultural growth and job creation.

In what is set to boost the agricultural economy of rural Limpopo, the SA National Energy Development Institute (Sanedi) has forged a partnership with the University of Venda (Univen) to advance research and development, creating awareness on the benefits of renewable energies in agriculture and enrolling graduates to drive the project.

ALSO READ: SA must solve energy problems now and IRP 2023 is not helping

According to Prof Sampson Mamphweli, head of the energy secretariat at Sanedi, the organisation has ploughed an initial R1 million into the research project – seeking to leverage on infrastructure installed by the department of science and innovation (DSI) at the Masia Multipurpose Community Centre in the Vhembe region.

He said Sanedi would offer training to five technical and vocational education and training (TVET) college graduates, with an additional two master’s students and a postdoctoral research fellow being drawn from Univen on renewable energy and hydrogen technologies.

The Masia site would also be open to the public, promoting community education in the Vhembe region on renewable energy systems deployed.

The research, said Mamphweli, was geared on enhancing enterprise development to be achieved in powering agricultural activities conducted by the youth.

“This will aid job creation, while equipping young people with the training they need in burgeoning renewable energy systems and modern solutions.

“We envisage that the research will lead to higher levels of awareness on renewable energy and the widespread adoption of renewable energy technologies by society,” he said.

The collaboration aimed to integrate systems and various technologies fitted at the multipurpose centre deployed by the DSI. These included a five kilowatt hydrogen fuel cell, with an onsite electrolyser for hydrogen production.

“It also features a 20kWp solar PV system, a 2.5kW solar bryton cycle technology to power the community centre, as well as agricultural activities like vegetable, field and fruit tree nurseries,” said Mamphweli.

ALSO READ: Energy action plan not bearing any fruit – analyst

“The system also powers the borehole pump, ensuring water provision.”

This collaboration is expected to boost local economies by creating jobs, improving access to clean and reliable energy, fostering an environment of learning and innovation for the community.

The engagement of the local community in this project ensures that the research and outcomes will be relevant, practical, and sustainable, making a real difference in the lives of the people of Limpopo.

“By targeting rural areas like Limpopo, Sanedi and the University of Venda are not only contributing to the global body of energy research, but are also ensuring that the fruits of their labour directly benefit those who need it the most,” said Mamphweli.

On the sustainability of renewable energies in stimulating growth in agriculture, Mamphweli said: “Renewable energy is highly sustainable in the agricultural system, especially solar energy, for pumping water and irrigation.”

While mining and quarrying remained a dominant economic sector in Limpopo, agriculture is the biggest provider of employment in the province, employing 17.5% of the economically active population and a further 25% in the subsistence smallholder farming subsector.