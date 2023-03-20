Recipe of the day: 20 minute chicken a la king

Citizen Reporter

Considered one of the top pasta sauces to make, chicken a la king comes with a creamy white sauce great with mushrooms.

For some people, mushrooms are a must when it comes to making white sauce pasta, including adding a generous helping of bacon bits.

This chicken a la king recipe can be ready within 20 minutes.

Chicken a la king recipe

Ingredients

3 tbsp olive oil

12 baby chestnut mushrooms – sliced in half (you can swap for button mushrooms or 5-6 regular-sized sliced mushrooms)

1 large onion – peeled and sliced

2 tbsp plain (all-purpose) flour

280ml (1 cup + 3 tbsp) hot chicken stock – hot water and a couple of stock cubes are fine

200ml (¾ cup + 1 tbsp) semi-skimmed or full-fat milk

½ tsp dried thyme – or a tsp of fresh thyme leaves

2 tbsp dry sherry – *carefully measured (too much will make the sauce taste like sherry)

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

2 large cooked chicken breasts – chopped into bite-sized chunks (about 250g)

To Serve

Chopped fresh parsley

Boiled rice or pasta

Instructions

Heat 1 ½ tbsp of the oil in a large frying pan/skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chopped mushrooms and cook for about 3-4 minutes until the mushrooms are golden brown. Scoop out of the pan, and put in a bowl. Heat the remaining 1 ½ tbsp of oil in the pan and add the onion. Fry for 5-6 minutes on medium-high heat until the edges of the onion wedges start to brown slightly. Move the onions around the pan to ensure they don’t burn. Stir in the 2 tbsp of flour and cook whilst stirring for one minute. Add in a splash of the hot stock and mix into the onion/flour with a whisk. It should form a thick paste. Add the rest of the stock a large splash at a time, and keep stirring with the whisk to ensure your sauce doesn’t go lumpy. Once all the stock is incorporated, add in 200ml (¾ cup + 1 tbsp) milk and ½ tsp thyme. Keep stirring and the sauce will thicken as it heats up. Once thickened, add the 2 level tablespoons of sherry and the ¼ tsp each of salt and pepper. Give it a taste and add a little more seasoning if needed. Add the cooked chicken and mushrooms and stir. Cook for a couple of minutes to ensure the chicken is hot throughout. Serve on top of some fluffy white rice and finish with a sprinkling of parsley.

This recipe can be found on kitchensanctuary.com.